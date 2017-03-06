The Zion Williamson Blog: Winning states, prepping for summer, text buddies with Drake

If there were high school rankings for popularity, Zion Williamson would hold down the top spot in a landslide. His propensity for jaw-dropping plays and posterizing dunks has taken the country by storm. Williamson is the No. 2 overall player in the ESPN 60 for 2018 and has a resume that could hold up to any player in the country, regardless of class. Williamson took home Co-MVP of the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp after leading his team to the title then won MVP of the Elite 24, where he also took home slam dunk championship hardware. Williamson led Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.) to a state title last season and repeated as state champs this season; now he’s got everyone from Duke to North Carolina to Kansas, among many others, all giving chase. Now Williamson has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s up y’all, this is Zion Williamson and I’m back with blog No. 3!

First of all, I’m definitely glad to be able to say that I’m a back-to-back state champion!

Most players never even win one state title, but we were able to win two. I’m just happy to be able to experience everything with my teammates. We all worked hard and we accomplished our goal; that’s a great feeling to be able to say you accomplished it.

I would say, looking back on the season, a few high points were playing in the Chick-fil-A Classic and scoring 53 points in front of that crowd was a lot of fun and something I’ll always remember. Then just all of the big plays with me and my teammates and, of course, winning the state championship again was big like I said earlier.

Now I’m excited to get ready for another fun time of the year for me, which is summer ball.

I’m right back in the gym getting prepared for that. I’m hitting the weights harder now to since it’s the offseason.

I’m definitely ready to travel and play against even tougher competition.

My recruitment is going cool too.

After I won the state title, I had 20-plus coaches texting me congratulating me and everything. The whole ride back home I was answering all of their texts so that was fun.

A lot of the coaches were saying things like “Zion – 51, Other team – 51.” Because I scored 51 points in the state title game and the other team had the same amount of points. That was pretty funny that they knew that.

I know a lot of people ask me when I’ll cut my list or when I’ll decide, but I’m not in any type of hurry to do anything like that.

I’m just enjoying the process and I don’t see myself deciding on anything any time soon.

Right now all my focus is on getting better and having the best summer possible.

I feel like I need to improve in every area.

That might shock people, but I’m never satisfied with my game. I’m only a junior and I know that there are so many things that I can improve on.

Since the last blog everyone has seen that Drake wore my jersey and a lot of people ask me about that and about him following me on Instagram; we’ve started to keep in touch more now through text and he’s just a really cool guy.

When I saw that he wore my jersey I sent him a DM thanking him for all of his support and the love and I told him that meant the world to me. He hit me back telling me how he was a fan of mine and sent me his number.

He said when he gets off tour he’s going to come to one of my games this summer so I’m looking forward to that.

OK switching gears a little bit, school is going very well for me right now too.

I love History and right now we’re learning about the Civil War and studying whether or not the war was worth it in hindsight because of all of the casualties.

It’s interesting stuff!

I recently did a community service trip with my school too.

We visited a children’s shelter, a retirement home and thrift stores just helping out and meeting the people there.

My favorite part was at the children’s shelter; there was a kid there named Riley and he was about 10 years old. He was really good at basketball and he knew who I was. He was asking me a lot of questions and telling me his dream to go to college and play basketball and things like that.

That left a big impact on me. I’ll definitely go back and check in on him.

OK everybody, again, this was Zion Williamson and I appreciate you reading blog No. 3.

Make sure you stay tuned because I’ll be back soon with No. 4.

