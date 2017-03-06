Allen WR Theo Wease proud to wear Oklahoma colors even in Texas

FRISCO, Texas — Theo Wease wasn’t hard to spot during Nike The Opening Regionals in Dallas on Sunday at Ford Center. He was the only one walking around in a crimson and cream Oklahoma Sooners hoodie.

Wease, who will be a junior wide receiver at Allen (Texas), was wearing the Sooner colors after verbally committing to Oklahoma on Feb. 19 via Twitter. A foot injury kept him off the field in Frisco, but he called making a decision a huge load off his talented shoulders. His commitment is non-binding; he cannot until February 2019.

“It’s like a stress reliever. Everybody’s not asking you where you going to go to school? (It’s like) when you get a lot of homework, it’s tough and it’s stressful, so yeah, I’m happy,” Wease said.

And despite his injury, he didn’t plan to merely be a spectator at Ford Center.

“I have a lot of friends here,” Wease said. “I’m glad to see them and now get to coach them. I’ll coach them from the sideline.”

After taking visits to four other schools, he and his parents ventured three hours north to Norman. Almost instantly, Wease was enamored with becoming a Sooner, and knew it was meant to be when his parents shared those feelings.

“They just gave me that look, that look your parents give you (when something is right),” he said.

Not only did the Oklahoma campus make quite an impression on the Weases, but he and his parents were also impressed with longtime Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, but not for the reason some might think.

“Love that dude, love him,” Wease said of Stoops. “He has that winning attitude. He just wants to get everybody better. He wants to make us men first, then better football players, and I like that a lot.”

Almost immediately after verbally committing, he started getting recognized by jubilant OU fans, who commended him on his decision. “Everywhere I go, an OU fan will be like, ‘Aren’t you Theo Wease?’ That just makes me happy,” he said.

Last season, Wease played for Terry Gambill, who led Allen to a 14-1 record in his first year. Gambill replaced Tom Westerberg, who led the Eagles to four state titles in 12 seasons. Both Westerberg and Gambill run the Eagles like a college program, something Wease feels will prepare him well for what he will experience in Norman.

“He (Coach Gambill) is real hard on us,” Wease said. “He’s getting us ready for that college life.”