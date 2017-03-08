There will be a 5-year-old from Oklahoma in the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Meet 5-year-old Edith Fuller, the youngest National Spelling Bee contestant ever https://t.co/9CjdZWusDt — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) March 7, 2017

What were you doing with your free time when you were five? Edith Fuller spends it spelling words, and often studying the ones she missed.

Kids these days.

Fuller became the youngest-ever participant to advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee after emerging from the Tulsa-area competition as the winner, topping fellow competitors who were as old as 14. Fuller, a homeschooled kindergartner (of course she’s homeschooled) is a year younger than the previous record holder, Akash Vukoti, who was 6 when he advanced to the finals of the 2016 competition.

Fuller’s winning word in the regional competition was “jnana”, and she also correctly spelled Panglossian, Baedeker, pernicious, zephyr and sarsaparilla to stay alive to the final round, according to the Tulsa World.

Now the precocious elementary schooler will get a chance to spell against the best in the nation, all of whom will be older than she. Despite her relative lack of experience, Fuller doesn’t sound intimidated.

“I feel thankful,” Fuller said when asked about her surprising victory.