There's suddenly another 4-star hoops prospect in the Class of 2017 available, and no one has any idea where he's headed

Jamarko Pickett is back on the market, and no one has any idea which neighborhood he’s headed to.

Pickett is a four-star small forward who spent the 2016-17 season at Massanutten Military Academy. He committed to Ole Miss in October and signed his letter of intent a month later, visiting only one other school. Apparently that lack of thoroughness in his research made him think twice about his decision, and after lobbying Rebels coach Andy Kennedy, he was granted his release after he failed to show up on campus as scheduled.

Jamarko Pickett Eastern HS (DC) and @MMAPGBasketball product has decommitted from Ole Miss. Skinny on what occurred #DMVhoops @RebelGrove pic.twitter.com/7vr6JeEcuN — ron bailey (@ronbailey19) July 15, 2017

Everyone agrees that was a magnanimous move by Ole Miss. What no one seems to be able to reason out is where Pickett might head now.

The sudden free agent has less than six weeks to choose his future school and move in. Wherever he heads, most of his future teammates are already training on campus.

Perhaps most critically, Pickett has to find a program that still has an available scholarship for the 2017-18 season that it isn’t using. The other program he visited was Rhode Island, who graduated two seniors and are adding just a single incoming freshman, but used it’s other slot on junior college forward Ryan Preston. That means the Rams are, for all intents and purposes, out.

Beyond that? Who knows. Could a program like Georgetown use the scholarship slot it lost from Tremont Waters’ departure to lure Pickett, whose high school career was spent in Virginia? Sure feels possible. What about another A-10 program like VCU? Nope, their five available scholarships are all full, too (like Rhode Island, they added a late junior college forward).

That’s what makes Pickett’s decision so interesting, and why it certainly wouldn’t be a shock if he ended up back in Oxford, anyway. There can’t be too many other places for him to go this late in the process.