Thieves raid Calif. high school for $11,000 worth of equipment

A California high school’s football program finds itself in a desperate position after thieves raided the program for more than $11,000 worth of the team’s equipment.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Washington High in Fremont had pads and about 15 helmets, as well as other fitness materials, stolen from the open high school gym during a summer construction project.

While staff initially believed that the items may have been stolen in July, they could not confirm until they completed a full audit of all the program’s equipment.

While there are no early leads in the case, officials indicated that an investigation is ongoing.

For now, the school is focused on replacing the equipment it lost in time for its football season to go on as scheduled, with the hope that authorities can eventually identify the culprit responsible for putting it in such a position.