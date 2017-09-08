USA Today Sports

Think you're letting others down? It's all in your head

Think you're letting others down? It's all in your head

YSPN360

Think you're letting others down? It's all in your head

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

No athlete wants to let a coach, a parent, or a teammate down. But guess what? It’s completely out of your control.

RELATED: Excuses are performance poison | What you think about yourself can affect your performance

Tim Dixon, a master of the mental side of sports, explains in this exclusive video from YSPN360.com why such a thought process is self-destructive — and often totally off-base.

For more videos, visit YSPN360.com. Follow on Twitter at @YSPN360com

, , , YSPN360

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home