Think you're letting others down? It's all in your head

No athlete wants to let a coach, a parent, or a teammate down. But guess what? It’s completely out of your control.

Tim Dixon, a master of the mental side of sports, explains in this exclusive video from YSPN360.com why such a thought process is self-destructive — and often totally off-base.

