Third-grade Comedy Kids raising money to fight pediatric brain tumors to throw out first pitch at Yankee game

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Chappaqua’s Comedy Kids throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium tonight.

JOKING FOR A CURE: Pals tell jokes at Chappaqua Farmers’ Market

It’s no joke: If you tune in for the first pitch of tonight’s Yankees game against the Royals, you’ll catch two pint-sized arms in action.

They’re Chappaqua’s Max Chwatko and Alex Travin, third-graders at Roaring Brook Elementary School, better known around their hometown as the Comedy Kids.

Since the fall, they’ve been telling jokes to help raise money to fight pediatric brain tumors like the one that’s affecting Max’s sister, Scarlett. So far, they’re up to nearly $21,000, says Max’s mom, Robin. And, knock wood, Scarlett’s responding to treatment.

The Comedy Kids fund-raising total will take a big leap on Wednesday. The Yankees brass saw a Journal News/lohud story last November and got a Comedy Kids T-shirt for manager Joe Girardi to wear.

That might have been enough, but the Yankees were just getting started. On Wednesday, they made the boys one of their five HOPE Week honorees, recipients of pinstripe philanthropy and an oversized check for an oversized amount: $10,000.

It promised to be a whirlwind day, full of surprises.

First surprise: No school.

Second surprise: Going to the Yankees game. (Although they had no idea what was to happen.)

After a surprise tour of the “Saturday Night Live” studios at Rockefeller Center in Midtown, the boys were to have lunch with a few Yankees players, including phenom Aaron Judge and veteran Brett Gardner.

Then it’s off to The Bronx to watch batting practice and warm up their arms for the first pitch.

Robin Chwatko said the boys were completely unaware of the big day that awaited them.

Read full story…