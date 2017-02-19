Third victory makes IU's Lilly King top swimmer at Big Ten meet

Indiana University’s Lilly King won a duel between NCAA champions and was named Swimmer of the Championship in the women’s Big Ten meet at West Lafayette.

King, who won two gold medals at the Rio Olympics, completed a sweep of her three events by winning the 200-yard breaststroke Saturday. King’s time was 2 minutes, 4.03 seconds, second in history to the American record of 2:03.59 she set at last year’s NCAA championships. She broke the Big Ten meet record of 2:05.98 set by Minnesota’s Haley Spencer in 2013, and also the Boilermaker Aquatic Center record.

Minnesota’s Kierra Smith, a Canadian Olympian who was 2015 NCAA champ, was second in 2:04.37.

King set an American record in winning the 100 breaststroke Friday after taking the 200 individual medley Thursday.

Sixth-ranked Michigan repeated as team champion with 1,287 points. Indiana, for the sixth year in a row, finished second. The Hoosiers edged third-place Wisconsin 1,125-1,101.5. Purdue was sixth with 656.

Indiana had three other winners on the last of four nights:

>> Gia Dalesandro, 200 butterfly in 1:53.67, a meet and Big Ten record. She set the former record of 1:53.95 in 2014. Dalesandro became the first female IU swimmer to win the same event four years in a row and 15th in Big Ten history.

>> Kennedy Goss, 200 backstroke in 1:50.95. The Olympic relay bronze medalist from Toronto broke the meet record of 1:51.32 set by Indiana’s Kate Fesenko in 2010.

>> Jessica

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

Parratto on 10-meter platform. The Olympic diver redshirted in 2016 after winning Big Ten and NCAA titles in 2015.

Call IndyStar reporter David Woods at (317) 444-6195. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.