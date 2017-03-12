Third-quarter cold spell dooms Vermillion against Webster

Webster capitalized on a lengthy scoring drought to pull away for a 57-37 win over Vermillion in the Class A girls 3rd place game.

The Tanagers went over five minutes without a point between the end of the first half and start of the second. Meanwhile, the Bearcats were able to piece together a 12-0 run that featured contributions from Haley Rithmiller (5 points), McKenzie Volesky (5) and Olivia Breske (2) and pushed the score to 38-2 with 4:02 remaining in the third.

The margin grew to as many as 25 late in the fourth quarter.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

Rithmiller finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and two blocks.

Volesky also finished in double figures, notching 11 points. Lindsey Shoenbeck hauled in 10 rebounds and picked up a pair of steals.

For Vermilllion, Kasey Jensen notched 19 points and seven rebounds. Haleigh Melstad posted four steals.

As a team, the Tanagers hit 14 of 47 shots (30 percent), while Webster finished 19-for-46 (41 percent).

It was a back-and-forth first half with neither team leading by more than four points.

Vermillion

Mady Gilbertson 0-2 0-0 0, Kasey Jensen 8-11 3-6 19, Maddie Regnerus 0-2 0-0 0, Madisen Martinez 0-6 2-2 2, Haleigh Melstad 2-14 1-2 6, Kara Mulheron 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Bye 0-0 0-0 0, Jadia Anderson 2-5 0-1 5, Lexi Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Kasey Herbster 1-3 1-1 3, Rachel Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Lexi Plitzuweit 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 14-47 7-12 37

Webster

Olivia Breske 1-5 0-0 2, Mariah Volesky 2-5 3-4 9, Lindsey Shoenbeck 3-6 1-2 8, Briana Mount 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Ryan 0-0 0-0 0, Cara Shoemaker 0-1 0-0 0, Caitlyn Schlotte 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Volesky 4-8 2-2 11, Haley Rithmiller 9-19 9-11 27, Faith Shoemaker 0-0 0-0 0, Alecia Vogl 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Emily Breske 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 19-46 15-21 57

Vermillion 14 8 2 13 37

Webster 13 13 18 13 57

3-pt FG: VERM 2-18 (Regnerus 0-2, Melstad 1-9, Anderson 1-4, Saunders 0-1, Plitzuweit 0-2), WEB 4-7 (Breske 0-1, Volesky 2-2, Shoenbeck 1-1, Volesky 1-1, Rithmiller 0-2). Rebounds: VERM 34 (Jensen 7), WEB 36 (Rithmiller 11). Fouls VERM 19, WEB 15. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Assists: VERM 6 (Gilbertson 1, Regnerus 1, Martinez 1, Melstad 1, Mulheron 1, Bye 1), WEB 8 (Rithmiller 5). Steals: VERM 8 (Melstad 4), WEB 12 (Rithmiller 7). Blocked shots: VERM 5 (Regnerus 3), WEB 2 (Rithmiller 2). Turnovers: VERM 20, WEB 16.

No. 2 Hamlin ends season on high note vs. Madison



After being upset by Vermillion in the quarterfinals, second-seeded Hamlin rallied with back-to-back wins to collect a fifth-place finish at the Class A girls state tournament in Brookings.

Hamlin (24-1) was led in scoring by junior Lexi Wadsworth, who collected the double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. She also assisted on four baskets, blocked a shot and added a couple of steals. Brynn Alfson also posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, to go with two assists. Grace West tallied 12 points with four assists and a steal. Chloe Grantham collected three steals.

Madison (16-10) led early, but fell behind by as many as 10 in the second quarter. It made a push to bring the score to 24-21 with seven minutes left in the third, but then Hamlin took control, eventually pushing its lead back out to double digits at 34-24 about three minutes later.

Valorie Nowsrup scored 14 points and added a couple of steals off the bench for the Bulldogs.

Nicole Brown and Jessi Giles both notched 13 points, with Brown also blocking three shots. Olivia Rud picked up four steals and Kyla Kasuke finished with three steals.

Hamlin

Lexi Wadsworth 9-18 0-0 19, Reagan Nebel 1-3 0-0 3, Grace West 3-6 4-4 12, Miranda Lakness 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Grantham 2-4 0-1 5, Stacia West 1-7 0-0 2, Brynn Alfson 5-11 2-2 12, Faith Leiseth 0-1 1-2 1, Logan Keszler 3-5 0-0 9, Mara Sprang 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Lakness 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Wadsworth 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 24-55 7-10 63

Madison

Olivia Rud 4-11 1-2 9, Kyla Kasuske 0-1 0-0 0, Jessi Giles 6-16 0-0 13, Valorie Nowstrup 4-5 4-6 14, Nicole Brown 5-15 2-5 13, Kenna Nighbert 0-1 0-1 0, Anna Theophilus 1-4 0-0 2, Maddie Gerry 1-3 1-1 3, Brianna Steuerwald 0-0 0-0 0, Kendra Leighton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 8-15 54

Hamlin 11 11 24 17 63

Madison 8 8 19 19 54

3-pt FG: HAM 8-14 (Wadsworth 1-3, Nebel 1-1, West 2-4, Grantham 1-1, Alfson 0-1, Keszler 3-4), MAD 4-18 (Giles 1-6, Nowstrup 2-3, Brown 1-3, Nighbert 0-1, Theophilus 0-3, Leighton 0-2). Rebounds: HAM 45 (Alfson 13), MAD 32 (Rud 7, Brown 7). Fouls HAM 13, MAD 11. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Assists: HAM 13 (Wadsworth 4, West 4), MAD 8 (Giles 2). Steals: HAM 7 (Grantham 3), MAD 11 (Rud 4). Blocked shots: HAM 1 (Wadsworth 1), MAD 3 (Brown 3). Turnovers: HAM 18, MAD 11.

Dell Rapids holds off Little Wound in 7th place game



Down 19-12 late in the first quarter, Dell Rapids used a 10-0 run to take a three-point lead with 6:44 left in the half. Though Little Wound would pull even on a few occasions, it could never move ahead, allowing the Quarriers to come away with a 59-54 win in the Class A girls seventh-place game.

Jayda Knuppe accounted for five of her game-high 21 points during that first-quarter scoring binge. The sophomore center knocked down 8 of 14 shots and added nine rebounds, three assists and a couple of steals in a winning effort.

She was joined in double figures by Emma Paul who finished with 16 points and Arial Hoffman who notched 13 points and three steals.

Little Wound was led by Paula Yellow Boy who had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Janay Jumping Eagle added 13 points and four assists, while Miracle Spotted Bear notched 12 points.

The Quarriers finish the season at 19-6, while Little Wound ends it at 20-5.

Dell Rapids

Tiffanie Dorale 0-0 0-0 0, Aspen Hansen 0-2 0-2 0, Averi Pankonen 0-2 0-0 0, Ravyn Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hennen 1-2 2-2 5, Emma Paul 6-12 2-2 16, Regan Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Stofferahn 0-0 0-0 0, Kali Graham 2-6 0-0 4, Arial Hoffman 5-10 1-2 13, Jayda Knuppe 8-14 5-8 21. Totals 22-49 10-16 59

Little Wound

Janay Jumping Eagle 5-15 2-4 13, Chante Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Steele 0-1 0-0 0, Jacynda Blacksmith 2-5 1-3 5, Katerri Weston 2-4 0-0 5, Chelsea Iron Crow 1-1 0-0 2, Sophia Hatten 0-1 0-0 0, Paula Yellow Boy 5-9 7-8 17, Rayna White Eyes 0-1 0-0 0, Mia Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0, Miracle Spotted Bear 4-10 0-0 12. Totals 19-50 10-15 54

Dell Rapids 14 21 13 11 59

Little Wound 19 11 11 13 54

3-pt FG: DR 5-12 (Pankonen 0-2, Hennen 1-2, Paul 2-5, Hoffman 2-2, Knuppe 0-1), LW 6-23 (Jumping Eagle 1-7, Ferguson 0-1, Blacksmith 0-1, Weston 1-2, Hatten 0-1, Vasquez 0-2, Spotted Bear 4-9). Rebounds: DR 29 (Knuppe 9), LW 37 (Yellow Boy 12). Fouls DR 13, LW 15. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Assists: DR 8 (Knuppe 3), LW 8 (Jumping Eagle 4). Steals: DR 9 (Pankonen 3, Hoffman 3), LW 3 (Iron Crow 2). Blocked shots: DR 1 (Hansen 1), LW 5 (Yellow Boy 4). Turnovers: DR 8, LW 12.