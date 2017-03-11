Menu

This Iowa high school basketball player has the best on-court introduction

Grand View Christian won its first Iowa high school state championship, in any sport, Friday night. So it’s only fitting that we commemorate the monumental victory with Bryce Crabb’s on-court introduction:

Prior to Grand View Christian’s 61-50 Class 1A state title win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the 6-foot-2 sophomore did this:

32 minutes later, the Thunder this. And maybe Crabb did a few more jubilant splits with with his teammates:

Grand View Christian opened as a school in 2014.

Grand View Christian's Bryce Crabb (23) dives for the ball during their 1A state basketball championship game against Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Des Moines.

Grand View Christian players are introduces before their 1A state basketball championship game against Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Des Moines.

