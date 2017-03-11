This Iowa high school basketball player has the best on-court introduction

Grand View Christian won its first Iowa high school state championship, in any sport, Friday night. So it’s only fitting that we commemorate the monumental victory with Bryce Crabb’s on-court introduction:

Prior to Grand View Christian’s 61-50 Class 1A state title win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, the 6-foot-2 sophomore did this:

Unbelievable introduction for Grandview Christian's Bryce Crabb in the 1A state finals. Highlights @WHOhd https://t.co/Vtj4nUOcUf —

Justin Surrency (@JustinSurrency) March 11, 2017

32 minutes later, the Thunder this. And maybe Crabb did a few more jubilant splits with with his teammates:

Grand View Christian is your 1A State Champions! They defeat Gladbrook-Reinbeck 61-50. Congrats, Thunder!! https://t.co/mF7GXBgIuJ —

IHSAA - Iowa (@ihsaa_iowa) March 11, 2017

Grand View Christian opened as a school in 2014.