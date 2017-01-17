This week's AP boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. North Central (8) 13-1 280 1

2. New Albany (2) 11-2 256 2

3. Carmel (1) 10-2 211 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (2) 15-1 202 4

5. Logansport 12-1 173 5

6. Warren Central 11-1 156 7

7. Castle (1) 15-2 109 8

8. McCutcheon 11-2 100 6

9. Pike 12-3 88 NR

10. S. Bend Riley (1) 11-0 79 NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 76. Crown Point 24. Homestead 14. Floyd Central 12. Valparaiso 8. Connersville 6. Lawrence North 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (13) 12-0 286 1

2. Brownstown (2) 12-0 228 5

3. Griffith 12-1 207 2

4. Ev. Bosse 9-4 200 3

5. Culver Academy 7-1 180 4

6. Twin Lakes 12-1 169 8

7. Park Tudor 10-2 158 7

8. Andrean 9-1 83 NR

9. Brebeuf Jesuit 7-4 81 9

10. Salem 9-1 59 NR

Others receiving votes: Crispus Attucks 51. Tri-West 37. Manual 15. Mishawaka Marian 14. Danville 14. Northwestern 12. Northview 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12) 12-1 284 1

2. Providence (1) 11-1 258 3

3. Oak Hill (1) 12-2 242 4

4. Broad Ripple (1) 8-2 199 2

5. Northeastern 11-3 181 5

6. Henryville 13-2 152 7

7. Linton-Stockton 11-3 151 6

8. Howe 8-5 64 9

9. Hagerstown 12-2 52 NR

10. Monroe Central 13-1 51 NR

Others receiving votes: S. Knox 46. Covington 21. Westview 20. Southwood 16. Cass 16. Shenandoah 13. Gary Roosevelt 9. Monrovia 7. S. Ripley 6. Scecina 6. Irvington 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Tindley (8) 10-4 274 1

2. Tri-County (5) 11-1 266 2

3. Oldenburg 11-1 208 5

4. Lafayette Catholic (2) 7-3 200 4

5. Wood Memorial 8-3 164 6

6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 9-6 145 3

7. Arlington 7-2 110 9

8. Clinton Prairie 10-2 100 8

9. Lakewood Park 7-2 90 NR

10. Oregon-Davis 11-3 69 NR

Others receiving votes: University 45. Shakamak 32. W. Washington 22. S. Newton 18. Washington Twp. 15. Lutheran 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Westville 7. Loogootee 6. Morristown 6. Triton 6.