Basketball

This week's AP boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

North Central remains No. 1 in this week's Associated Press boys basketball poll in 4A.

Class 4A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. North Central (8)        13-1  280 1

2. New Albany (2)               11-2  256 2

3. Carmel (1)                   10-2  211 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (2)          15-1  202 4

5. Logansport                   12-1  173 5

6. Warren Central               11-1  156 7

7. Castle (1)                   15-2  109 8

8. McCutcheon                   11-2  100 6

9. Pike                  12-3  88  NR

10. S. Bend Riley (1)            11-0 79  NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 76. Crown Point 24. Homestead 14. Floyd Central 12. Valparaiso 8. Connersville 6. Lawrence North 6.

Class 3A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (13)               12-0  286 1

2. Brownstown (2)               12-0  228 5

3. Griffith                     12-1  207 2

4. Ev. Bosse                    9-4   200 3

5. Culver Academy               7-1   180 4

6. Twin Lakes                   12-1  169 8

7. Park Tudor            10-2  158 7

8. Andrean                      9-1   83  NR

9. Brebeuf Jesuit               7-4   81  9

10. Salem                        9-1   59  NR

Others receiving votes: Crispus Attucks 51. Tri-West 37. Manual 15. Mishawaka Marian 14. Danville 14. Northwestern 12. Northview 6.

Class 2A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12)              12-1  284 1

2. Providence (1)               11-1  258 3

3. Oak Hill (1)                 12-2  242 4

4. Broad Ripple (1)      8-2   199 2

5. Northeastern                 11-3  181 5

6. Henryville                   13-2  152 7

7. Linton-Stockton              11-3  151 6

8. Howe                  8-5   64  9

9. Hagerstown                   12-2  52  NR

10. Monroe Central               13-1  51  NR

Others receiving votes: S. Knox 46. Covington 21. Westview 20. Southwood 16. Cass 16. Shenandoah 13. Gary Roosevelt 9. Monrovia 7. S. Ripley 6. Scecina 6. Irvington 6.

Class A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tindley (8)                  10-4  274 1

2. Tri-County (5)               11-1  266 2

3. Oldenburg                    11-1  208 5

4. Lafayette Catholic (2)       7-3   200 4

5. Wood Memorial                8-3   164 6

6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk          9-6   145 3

7. Arlington             7-2   110 9

8. Clinton Prairie              10-2  100 8

9. Lakewood Park                7-2   90  NR

10. Oregon-Davis                 11-3  69  NR

Others receiving votes: University 45. Shakamak 32. W. Washington 22. S. Newton 18. Washington Twp. 15. Lutheran 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Westville 7. Loogootee 6. Morristown 6. Triton 6.

