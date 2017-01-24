Menu
This week's AP boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

New Albany is back on top of the Class 4A rankings this week.

Class 4A

                                W-L   Pts Prv

1. New Albany (8)              13-2  254 2

2. North Central (2)       14-2  220 1

3. Carmel                      12-2  211 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (2)         16-1  195 4

5. Logansport                  14-1  170 5

6. Warren Central              12-1  146 6

7. McCutcheon                  13-2  106 8

8. Castle (1)                  15-2  104 7

9. S. Bend Riley (1)           11-0  103 10

10. Pike                 12-4 57  9

Others receiving votes: Crown Point 28. Lawrence North 26. Hamilton Southeastern 19. Valparaiso 12. Homestead 9. Floyd Central 7. Zionsville 7. Pendleton Hts. 6.

Class 3A

                                W-L   Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (11)              14-0  270 1

2. Brownstown (2)              13-0  236 2

3. Ev. Bosse                   10-4  201 4

4. Culver Academy              9-1   180 5

5. Park Tudor           12-3  163 7

6. Griffith                    13-2  126 3

7. Twin Lakes                  13-2  122 6

8. Andrean                     11-1  103 8

9. Brebeuf Jesuit              8-4   80  9

10. Manual (1)           12-1  78  NR

Others receiving votes: Salem 74. Crispus Attucks 41. Northwestern 6.

Class 2A

                                W-L   Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12)             14-1  270 1

2. Providence (1)              13-1  248 2

3. Oak Hill (1)                13-2  228 3

4. Linton-Stockton             13-3  168 7

5. Broad Ripple         9-3   159 4

6. Northeastern                11-4  135 5

7. Henryville                  14-3  129 6

8. Monroe Central              14-1  113 10

9. Howe                 10-6  88  8

10. Hagerstown                  13-3  35  9

Others receiving votes: Westview 33. Covington 21. S. Knox 20. Shenandoah 12. Gary Roosevelt 9. Southwood 6. Irvington 6.

Class A

                                W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tri-County (8)              13-1  260 2

2. Tindley (4)                 10-5  226 1

3. Lafayette Catholic (2)      10-3  223 4

4. Oldenburg                   14-1  212 3

5. Wood Memorial               9-4   155 5

6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk         10-7  127 6

7. Arlington            8-4   102 7

8. Clinton Prairie             11-3  85  8

9. W. Washington               11-3  78  NR

10. Lakewood Park               7-4   74  9

Others receiving votes: Westville 41. Pioneer 20. Bethesda Christian 13. Loogootee 12. Shakamak 12. S. Newton 12. Washington Twp. 12. University 8. Oregon-Davis 8.

