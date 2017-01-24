This week's AP boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. New Albany (8) 13-2 254 2

2. North Central (2) 14-2 220 1

3. Carmel 12-2 211 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (2) 16-1 195 4

5. Logansport 14-1 170 5

6. Warren Central 12-1 146 6

7. McCutcheon 13-2 106 8

8. Castle (1) 15-2 104 7

9. S. Bend Riley (1) 11-0 103 10

10. Pike 12-4 57 9

Others receiving votes: Crown Point 28. Lawrence North 26. Hamilton Southeastern 19. Valparaiso 12. Homestead 9. Floyd Central 7. Zionsville 7. Pendleton Hts. 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (11) 14-0 270 1

2. Brownstown (2) 13-0 236 2

3. Ev. Bosse 10-4 201 4

4. Culver Academy 9-1 180 5

5. Park Tudor 12-3 163 7

6. Griffith 13-2 126 3

7. Twin Lakes 13-2 122 6

8. Andrean 11-1 103 8

9. Brebeuf Jesuit 8-4 80 9

10. Manual (1) 12-1 78 NR

Others receiving votes: Salem 74. Crispus Attucks 41. Northwestern 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12) 14-1 270 1

2. Providence (1) 13-1 248 2

3. Oak Hill (1) 13-2 228 3

4. Linton-Stockton 13-3 168 7

5. Broad Ripple 9-3 159 4

6. Northeastern 11-4 135 5

7. Henryville 14-3 129 6

8. Monroe Central 14-1 113 10

9. Howe 10-6 88 8

10. Hagerstown 13-3 35 9

Others receiving votes: Westview 33. Covington 21. S. Knox 20. Shenandoah 12. Gary Roosevelt 9. Southwood 6. Irvington 6.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Tri-County (8) 13-1 260 2

2. Tindley (4) 10-5 226 1

3. Lafayette Catholic (2) 10-3 223 4

4. Oldenburg 14-1 212 3

5. Wood Memorial 9-4 155 5

6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10-7 127 6

7. Arlington 8-4 102 7

8. Clinton Prairie 11-3 85 8

9. W. Washington 11-3 78 NR

10. Lakewood Park 7-4 74 9

Others receiving votes: Westville 41. Pioneer 20. Bethesda Christian 13. Loogootee 12. Shakamak 12. S. Newton 12. Washington Twp. 12. University 8. Oregon-Davis 8.