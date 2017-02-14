Menu
Basketball

This week's AP high school boys poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Players on the Warren Central Warriors bench stand up as Warren Central Warriors Mack Smith (32) goes up to the basket for a layup at North Central High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Warren Central won, 63-51, breaking a 14-game losing streak to North Central.

Class 4A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Warren Central (5)           17-1  270 2

2. Ft. Wayne North (7)          20-1  264 1

3. New Albany (2)               18-3  209 4

4. Logansport                   21-1  199 3

5. North Central            18-3  188 5

6. S. Bend Riley                15-0  166 6

7. McCutcheon                   18-2  130 8

8. Castle (1)                   19-2  127 9

9. Hamilton Southeastern        17-4  63  NR

10. Carmel                       15-4  46  7

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 30. Crown Point 23. Pike 22. Connersville 20. Ft. Wayne Snider 12. Homestead 10. Ben Davis 8. S. Bend Adams 7. Valparaiso 6.

Class 3A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Brownstown (11)              19-0  290 1

2. Culver Academy (4)           15-1  276 2

3. Twin Lakes                   18-2  238 4

4. NorthWood                    17-2  190 3

5. Crispus Attucks         14-4  149 9

6. Griffith                     16-3  134 5

7. Andrean                      14-3  104 8

8. Ev. Bosse                    11-7  103 6

9. Salem                        16-2  99  7

10. Tri-West                     17-3  77  NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 57. Brebeuf Jesuit 36. Manual 32. Park Tudor 8. Washington 7.

Class 2A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Oak Hill (8)                 16-2  276 2

2. Providence (4)               16-2  264 1

3. Barr-Reeve (1)               19-2  246 3

4. Broad Ripple (2)      14-3  200 5

5. Northeastern                 17-4  187 6

6. Linton-Stockton              17-4  128 4

7. Howe                  14-7  115 9

8. Henryville                   16-4 73  7

9. Southwood                    13-4 63  NR

10. Monroe Central               17-2  57  8

Others receiving votes: Wapahani 50. Shenandoah 41. Crawford Co. 40. Cloverdale 21. Gary Roosevelt 9. Hagerstown 8. Eastside 8. Frankton 7. S. Ripley 7.

Class A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Catholic (7)       13-5  274 2

2. Tri-County (3)               18-2  238 3

3. Tindley (4)                  13-5  233 1

4. Oldenburg                    17-2  201 6

(tie) Clinton Prairie (1)        16-3  201 5

6. Wood Memorial                14-5  151 4

7. Arlington             12-6  101 8

8. Oregon-Davis                 15-5  98  10

9. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk          12-9 92  7

10. Loogootee                    15-6  67  NR

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 45. S. Newton 42. Bethesda Christian 15. Gary 21st Century 12. Lakewood Park 10. Bethany Christian 8. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.

