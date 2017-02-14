This week's AP high school boys poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Warren Central (5) 17-1 270 2

2. Ft. Wayne North (7) 20-1 264 1

3. New Albany (2) 18-3 209 4

4. Logansport 21-1 199 3

5. North Central 18-3 188 5

6. S. Bend Riley 15-0 166 6

7. McCutcheon 18-2 130 8

8. Castle (1) 19-2 127 9

9. Hamilton Southeastern 17-4 63 NR

10. Carmel 15-4 46 7

Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 30. Crown Point 23. Pike 22. Connersville 20. Ft. Wayne Snider 12. Homestead 10. Ben Davis 8. S. Bend Adams 7. Valparaiso 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Brownstown (11) 19-0 290 1

2. Culver Academy (4) 15-1 276 2

3. Twin Lakes 18-2 238 4

4. NorthWood 17-2 190 3

5. Crispus Attucks 14-4 149 9

6. Griffith 16-3 134 5

7. Andrean 14-3 104 8

8. Ev. Bosse 11-7 103 6

9. Salem 16-2 99 7

10. Tri-West 17-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 57. Brebeuf Jesuit 36. Manual 32. Park Tudor 8. Washington 7.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Oak Hill (8) 16-2 276 2

2. Providence (4) 16-2 264 1

3. Barr-Reeve (1) 19-2 246 3

4. Broad Ripple (2) 14-3 200 5

5. Northeastern 17-4 187 6

6. Linton-Stockton 17-4 128 4

7. Howe 14-7 115 9

8. Henryville 16-4 73 7

9. Southwood 13-4 63 NR

10. Monroe Central 17-2 57 8

Others receiving votes: Wapahani 50. Shenandoah 41. Crawford Co. 40. Cloverdale 21. Gary Roosevelt 9. Hagerstown 8. Eastside 8. Frankton 7. S. Ripley 7.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Catholic (7) 13-5 274 2

2. Tri-County (3) 18-2 238 3

3. Tindley (4) 13-5 233 1

4. Oldenburg 17-2 201 6

(tie) Clinton Prairie (1) 16-3 201 5

6. Wood Memorial 14-5 151 4

7. Arlington 12-6 101 8

8. Oregon-Davis 15-5 98 10

9. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 12-9 92 7

10. Loogootee 15-6 67 NR

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 45. S. Newton 42. Bethesda Christian 15. Gary 21st Century 12. Lakewood Park 10. Bethany Christian 8. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.