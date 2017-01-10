Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

This week's AP high school boys rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Cathedral Irish Mathew Paligraf (2) fights for position with North Central’s Emmanuel Little (14) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Sectional Tournament game Tuesday, March 1, 2016, evening at Arsenal Technical High School.

Cathedral Irish Mathew Paligraf (2) fights for position with North Central’s Emmanuel Little (14) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Sectional Tournament game Tuesday, March 1, 2016, evening at Arsenal Technical High School.

Class 4A

                                W-L   Pts Prv

1. North Central (13)       10-0  278 1

2. New Albany                   9-2   232 4

3. Carmel                       8-2   181 2

4. Ft. Wayne North              13-1  178 5

5. Logansport                   10-1  150 3

6. McCutcheon                   10-1  147 7

7. Warren Central               9-0   119 NR

8. Castle                       12-2  95  6

9. Homestead                    9-1   84  9

10. Hamilton Southeastern        11-2  71  10

Others receiving votes: S. Bend Riley (1) 57. Lawrence North 25. Michigan City 14. Valparaiso 12. Zionsville 9. Ben Davis 8. Pike 7. Crown Point 7. Floyd Central 6.

Class 3A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (8)                9-0   258 1

2. Griffith (4)                 11-0  212 2

3. Ev. Bosse (1)                8-3   189 3

4. Culver Academy               6-0   181 8

5. Brownstown (1)               10-0  163 7

6. Tri-West                     10-1  152 5

7. Park Tudor            9-2   139 4

8. Twin Lakes                   10-1  116 6

9. Brebeuf Jesuit               7-3   83  9

10. Danville                     9-2   57  10

Others receiving votes: Andrean 52. Crispus Attucks 35. Salem 29. Northview 8. Tipton 6.

Class 2A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (9)               10-1  262 1

2. Broad Ripple (2)      8-1   220 4

3. Providence (1)               10-1  214 5

4. Oak Hill (1)                 10-2  203 3

5. Northeastern                 10-3  140 2

6. Linton-Stockton              9-3   110 6

7. Henryville                   12-2  91  NR

7. Southwood                    7-2   91  9

9. Howe                  8-5   78  7

10. Bowman Academy (1)           7-5   62  NR

Others receiving votes: Scecina 37. Cass 31. Covington 24. Hagerstown 22. Westview 20. Shenandoah 16. Monroe Central 13. Lapel 13. Eastside 12. S. Knox 12. Gary Roosevelt 9.

Class A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tindley (5)                  9-4   226 5

2. Tri-County (4)               9-1   211 2

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)      9-4   210 1

4. Lafayette Catholic (4)       6-3   183 7

5. Oldenburg                    10-1  167 9

6. Wood Memorial                7-3   148 4

7. University                   8-4   144 3

8. Clinton Prairie              9-1   109 NR

9. Arlington             7-2   82  8

10. Shakamak                     9-4   71  6

Others receiving votes: Lakewood Park 32. Bethesda Christian 20. Washington Twp. 15. Gary 21st Century 12. S. Newton 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Oregon-Davis 8. W. Washington 7. S. Decatur 6. Borden 6. Loogootee 6.

, , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News