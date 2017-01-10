This week's AP high school boys rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. North Central (13) 10-0 278 1
2. New Albany 9-2 232 4
3. Carmel 8-2 181 2
4. Ft. Wayne North 13-1 178 5
5. Logansport 10-1 150 3
6. McCutcheon 10-1 147 7
7. Warren Central 9-0 119 NR
8. Castle 12-2 95 6
9. Homestead 9-1 84 9
10. Hamilton Southeastern 11-2 71 10
Others receiving votes: S. Bend Riley (1) 57. Lawrence North 25. Michigan City 14. Valparaiso 12. Zionsville 9. Ben Davis 8. Pike 7. Crown Point 7. Floyd Central 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (8) 9-0 258 1
2. Griffith (4) 11-0 212 2
3. Ev. Bosse (1) 8-3 189 3
4. Culver Academy 6-0 181 8
5. Brownstown (1) 10-0 163 7
6. Tri-West 10-1 152 5
7. Park Tudor 9-2 139 4
8. Twin Lakes 10-1 116 6
9. Brebeuf Jesuit 7-3 83 9
10. Danville 9-2 57 10
Others receiving votes: Andrean 52. Crispus Attucks 35. Salem 29. Northview 8. Tipton 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (9) 10-1 262 1
2. Broad Ripple (2) 8-1 220 4
3. Providence (1) 10-1 214 5
4. Oak Hill (1) 10-2 203 3
5. Northeastern 10-3 140 2
6. Linton-Stockton 9-3 110 6
7. Henryville 12-2 91 NR
7. Southwood 7-2 91 9
9. Howe 8-5 78 7
10. Bowman Academy (1) 7-5 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Scecina 37. Cass 31. Covington 24. Hagerstown 22. Westview 20. Shenandoah 16. Monroe Central 13. Lapel 13. Eastside 12. S. Knox 12. Gary Roosevelt 9.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tindley (5) 9-4 226 5
2. Tri-County (4) 9-1 211 2
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 9-4 210 1
4. Lafayette Catholic (4) 6-3 183 7
5. Oldenburg 10-1 167 9
6. Wood Memorial 7-3 148 4
7. University 8-4 144 3
8. Clinton Prairie 9-1 109 NR
9. Arlington 7-2 82 8
10. Shakamak 9-4 71 6
Others receiving votes: Lakewood Park 32. Bethesda Christian 20. Washington Twp. 15. Gary 21st Century 12. S. Newton 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Oregon-Davis 8. W. Washington 7. S. Decatur 6. Borden 6. Loogootee 6.
