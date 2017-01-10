This week's AP high school boys rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. North Central (13) 10-0 278 1

2. New Albany 9-2 232 4

3. Carmel 8-2 181 2

4. Ft. Wayne North 13-1 178 5

5. Logansport 10-1 150 3

6. McCutcheon 10-1 147 7

7. Warren Central 9-0 119 NR

8. Castle 12-2 95 6

9. Homestead 9-1 84 9

10. Hamilton Southeastern 11-2 71 10

Others receiving votes: S. Bend Riley (1) 57. Lawrence North 25. Michigan City 14. Valparaiso 12. Zionsville 9. Ben Davis 8. Pike 7. Crown Point 7. Floyd Central 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (8) 9-0 258 1

2. Griffith (4) 11-0 212 2

3. Ev. Bosse (1) 8-3 189 3

4. Culver Academy 6-0 181 8

5. Brownstown (1) 10-0 163 7

6. Tri-West 10-1 152 5

7. Park Tudor 9-2 139 4

8. Twin Lakes 10-1 116 6

9. Brebeuf Jesuit 7-3 83 9

10. Danville 9-2 57 10

Others receiving votes: Andrean 52. Crispus Attucks 35. Salem 29. Northview 8. Tipton 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (9) 10-1 262 1

2. Broad Ripple (2) 8-1 220 4

3. Providence (1) 10-1 214 5

4. Oak Hill (1) 10-2 203 3

5. Northeastern 10-3 140 2

6. Linton-Stockton 9-3 110 6

7. Henryville 12-2 91 NR

7. Southwood 7-2 91 9

9. Howe 8-5 78 7

10. Bowman Academy (1) 7-5 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Scecina 37. Cass 31. Covington 24. Hagerstown 22. Westview 20. Shenandoah 16. Monroe Central 13. Lapel 13. Eastside 12. S. Knox 12. Gary Roosevelt 9.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Tindley (5) 9-4 226 5

2. Tri-County (4) 9-1 211 2

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 9-4 210 1

4. Lafayette Catholic (4) 6-3 183 7

5. Oldenburg 10-1 167 9

6. Wood Memorial 7-3 148 4

7. University 8-4 144 3

8. Clinton Prairie 9-1 109 NR

9. Arlington 7-2 82 8

10. Shakamak 9-4 71 6

Others receiving votes: Lakewood Park 32. Bethesda Christian 20. Washington Twp. 15. Gary 21st Century 12. S. Newton 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Oregon-Davis 8. W. Washington 7. S. Decatur 6. Borden 6. Loogootee 6.