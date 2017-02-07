Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

This week's AP HS basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Keion Brooks and Fort Wayne North Side are No. 1 in Class 4A this week.

Keion Brooks and Fort Wayne North Side are No. 1 in Class 4A this week.

Class 4A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne North (6)          18-1  252 2

2. Warren Central (5)           15-1  243 3

3. Logansport                   18-1  188 4

4. New Albany (1)               16-3  179 1

5. North Central            17-3  165 5

6. S. Bend Riley (1)            13-0  144 7

7. Carmel                       14-3  140 6

8. McCutcheon                   17-2  106 8

9. Castle (1)                   17-2  103 9

10. Pike                  15-4 56  10

Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 31. Floyd Central 23. Connersville 14. Homestead 9. Ben Davis 8. Crown Point 7. Ft. Wayne Snider 6. Lawrence North 6.

Class 3A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Brownstown (11)              18-0  268 1

2. Culver Academy (3)           12-1  241 2

3. NorthWood                    15-1  215 3

4. Twin Lakes                   16-2  165 7

5. Griffith                     15-2  160 6

6. Ev. Bosse                    11-6  118 4

7. Salem                        15-1  111 10

8. Andrean                      13-2  101 9

9. Crispus Attucks         12-4  71  NR

10. Brebeuf Jesuit               11-5  67  8

Others receiving votes: Park Tudor 62. Manual 60. Ft. Wayne Luers 27. Washington 8. Tri-West 6.

Class 2A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Providence (10)              16-1  266 2

2. Oak Hill (2)                 15-2  244 3

3. Barr-Reeve (1)               17-2  205 1

4. Linton-Stockton              16-3  183 4

5. Broad Ripple (1)      12-3  158 5

6. Northeastern                 15-4  151 6

7. Henryville                   16-3  141 7

8. Monroe Central               17-1  123 8

9. Howe                  11-7  76  9

10. Hagerstown                   14-4 34  10

Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 25. S. Knox 25. Southwood 19. Cloverdale 15. Gary Roosevelt 8. Lapel 7.

Class A

                                 W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tindley (11)                 13-4  258 1

2. Lafayette Catholic (2)       11-5  212 3

3. Tri-County (1)               16-2  197 4

4. Wood Memorial                13-4  189 5

5. Clinton Prairie              15-3  184 6

6. Oldenburg                    16-2  178 2

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk          12-8  117 7

8. Arlington             11-5  105 8

9. Pioneer                      11-5  73  10

10. Oregon-Davis                 13-5  53  NR

Others receiving votes: Westville 33. S. Newton 18. Shakamak 16. Lakewood Park 15. Loogootee 13. Bethesda Christian 7. Gary 21st Century 6. W. Washington 6.

, , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News