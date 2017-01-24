This week's Indiana AP basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. New Albany (8) 13-2 254 2
2. North Central (2) 14-2 220 1
3. Carmel 12-2 211 3
4. Ft. Wayne North (2) 16-1 195 4
5. Logansport 14-1 170 5
6. Warren Central 12-1 146 6
7. McCutcheon 13-2 106 8
8. Castle (1) 15-2 104 7
9. S. Bend Riley (1) 11-0 103 10
10. Pike 12-4 57 9
Others receiving votes: Crown Point 28. Lawrence North 26. Hamilton Southeastern 19. Valparaiso 12. Homestead 9. Floyd Central 7. Zionsville 7. Pendleton Hts. 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (11) 14-0 270 1
2. Brownstown (2) 13-0 236 2
3. Ev. Bosse 10-4 201 4
4. Culver Academy 9-1 180 5
5. Park Tudor 12-3 163 7
6. Griffith 13-2 126 3
7. Twin Lakes 13-2 122 6
8. Andrean 11-1 103 8
9. Brebeuf Jesuit 8-4 80 9
10. Manual (1) 12-1 78 NR
Others receiving votes: Salem 74. Crispus Attucks 41. Northwestern 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 14-1 270 1
2. Providence (1) 13-1 248 2
3. Oak Hill (1) 13-2 228 3
4. Linton-Stockton 13-3 168 7
5. Broad Ripple 9-3 159 4
6. Northeastern 11-4 135 5
7. Henryville 14-3 129 6
8. Monroe Central 14-1 113 10
9. Howe 10-6 88 8
10. Hagerstown 13-3 35 9
Others receiving votes: Westview 33. Covington 21. S. Knox 20. Shenandoah 12. Gary Roosevelt 9. Southwood 6. Irvington 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tri-County (8) 13-1 260 2
2. Tindley (4) 10-5 226 1
3. Lafayette Catholic (2) 10-3 223 4
4. Oldenburg 14-1 212 3
5. Wood Memorial 9-4 155 5
6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 10-7 127 6
7. Arlington 8-4 102 7
8. Clinton Prairie 11-3 85 8
9. W. Washington 11-3 78 NR
10. Lakewood Park 7-4 74 9
Others receiving votes: Westville 41. Pioneer 20. Bethesda Christian 13. Loogootee 12. Shakamak 12. S. Newton 12. Washington Twp. 12. University 8. Oregon-Davis 8.
