This week's Indiana AP boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ft. Wayne North (7) 21-1 186 2
2. New Albany (2) 20-3 172 3
3. Logansport 22-1 137 4
4. Warren Central 18-2 135 1
5. Carmel 17-4 106 10
6. McCutcheon (1) 20-2 103 7
7. North Central 19-4 94 5
8. Castle 19-3 63 8
9. Floyd Central 18-3 50 NR
10. Crown Point 18-3 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Homestead 29. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Connersville 25. Ben Davis 24. Ft. Wayne Snider 7. Pike 6. Valparaiso 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Culver Academy (4) 17-2 171 2
2. NorthWood (4) 19-2 157 4
3. Brownstown 20-2 143 1
4. Crispus Attucks 16-4 123 5
5. Twin Lakes 18-3 110 3
(tie) Ev. Bosse (1) 13-7 110 8
7. Griffith 18-3 95 6
8. Tri-West 18-3 87 10
9. Salem 18-2 64 9
10. Manual (1) 14-6 53 NR
Others receiving votes: Andrean 47. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Park Tudor 14.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Providence (9) 19-2 194 2
2. Barr-Reeve (1) 20-2 168 3
3. Oak Hill 17-3 156 1
4. Northeastern 18-4 136 5
5. Broad Ripple 16-4 95 4
6. Howe 16-7 87 7
7. Linton-Stockton 18-4 84 6
8. Southwood 16-4 60 9
9. Henryville 18-5 40 8
10. Wapahani 15-4 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 37. Monroe Central 35. Cloverdale 20. Eastside 15. Crawford Co. 9. Lapel 8. Gary Roosevelt 7. Frankton 6. Westview 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lafayette Catholic (6) 16-5 188 1
2. Tri-County (2) 20-2 158 2
3. Tindley (2) 15-5 155 3
4. Oldenburg 19-2 133 T4
5. Clinton Prairie 18-3 132 T4
6. Wood Memorial 16-5 116 6
7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 14-9 70 9
8. Oregon-Davis 17-5 67 8
9. S. Newton 16-5 58 NR
10. Bethesda Christian 17-4 30 NR
(tie) Lakewood Park 14-6 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Arlington 18. Pioneer 14. Loogootee 12. Gary 21st Century 7. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.