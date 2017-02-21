Menu
Basketball

This week's Indiana AP boys basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) dunks the ball during the game between New Albany and Evansville Bosse at New Albany High School.

Class 4A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Ft. Wayne North (7)         21-1  186 2

2. New Albany (2)              20-3  172 3

3. Logansport                  22-1  137 4

4. Warren Central              18-2  135 1

5. Carmel                      17-4  106 10

6. McCutcheon (1)              20-2  103 7

7. North Central           19-4  94  5

8. Castle                      19-3  63  8

9. Floyd Central               18-3 50  NR

10. Crown Point                 18-3  31  NR

Others receiving votes: Homestead 29. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Connersville 25. Ben Davis 24. Ft. Wayne Snider 7. Pike 6. Valparaiso 6.

Class 3A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Culver Academy (4)          17-2  171 2

2. NorthWood (4)               19-2  157 4

3. Brownstown                  20-2  143 1

4. Crispus Attucks        16-4  123 5

5. Twin Lakes                  18-3  110 3

(tie) Ev. Bosse (1)             13-7  110 8

7. Griffith                    18-3  95  6

8. Tri-West                    18-3  87  10

9. Salem                       18-2  64  9

10. Manual (1)           14-6 53  NR

Others receiving votes: Andrean 47. Ft. Wayne Luers 26. Park Tudor 14.

Class 2A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Providence (9)              19-2  194 2

2. Barr-Reeve (1)              20-2  168 3

3. Oak Hill                    17-3  156 1

4. Northeastern                18-4  136 5

5. Broad Ripple         16-4  95  4

6. Howe                 16-7  87  7

7. Linton-Stockton             18-4  84  6

8. Southwood                   16-4  60  9

9. Henryville                  18-5  40  8

10. Wapahani                    15-4 37  NR

Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 37. Monroe Central 35. Cloverdale 20. Eastside 15. Crawford Co. 9. Lapel 8. Gary Roosevelt 7. Frankton 6. Westview 6.

Class 1A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Lafayette Catholic (6)      16-5  188 1

2. Tri-County (2)              20-2  158 2

3. Tindley (2)                 15-5  155 3

4. Oldenburg                   19-2  133 T4

5. Clinton Prairie             18-3  132 T4

6. Wood Memorial               16-5  116 6

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk         14-9  70  9

8. Oregon-Davis                17-5  67  8

9. S. Newton                   16-5  58  NR

10. Bethesda Christian          17-4  30  NR

(tie) Lakewood Park             14-6  30  NR

Others receiving votes: Arlington 18. Pioneer 14. Loogootee 12. Gary 21st Century 7. New Washington 6. W. Washington 6.

