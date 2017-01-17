Menu
Basketball

This week's Indiana AP boys basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. North Central (8)        13-1  280 1

2. New Albany (2)               11-2  256 2

3. Carmel (1)                   10-2  211 3

4. Ft. Wayne North (2)          15-1  202 4

5. Logansport                   12-1  173 5

6. Warren Central               11-1  156 7

7. Castle (1)                   15-2  109 8

8. McCutcheon                   11-2  100 6

9. Pike                  12-3  88  NR

10. S. Bend Riley (1)            11-0 79  NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 76. Crown Point 24. Homestead 14. Floyd Central 12. Valparaiso 8. Connersville 6. Lawrence North 6.

Class 3A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (13)               12-0  286 1

2. Brownstown (2)               12-0  228 5

3. Griffith                     12-1  207 2

4. Ev. Bosse                    9-4   200 3

5. Culver Academy               7-1   180 4

6. Twin Lakes                   12-1  169 8

7. Park Tudor            10-2  158 7

8. Andrean                      9-1   83  NR

9. Brebeuf Jesuit               7-4   81  9

10. Salem                        9-1   59  NR

Others receiving votes: Crispus Attucks 51. Tri-West 37. Manual 15. Mishawaka Marian 14. Danville 14. Northwestern 12. Northview 6.

Class 2A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (12)              12-1  284 1

2. Providence (1)               11-1  258 3

3. Oak Hill (1)                 12-2  242 4

4. Broad Ripple (1)      8-2   199 2

5. Northeastern                 11-3  181 5

6. Henryville                   13-2  152 7

7. Linton-Stockton              11-3  151 6

8. Howe                  8-5   64  9

9. Hagerstown                   12-2  52  NR

10. Monroe Central               13-1  51  NR

Others receiving votes: S. Knox 46. Covington 21. Westview 20. Southwood 16. Cass 16. Shenandoah 13. Gary Roosevelt 9. Monrovia 7. S. Ripley 6. Scecina 6. Irvington 6.

Class 1A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tindley (8)                  10-4  274 1

2. Tri-County (5)               11-1  266 2

3. Oldenburg                    11-1  208 5

4. Lafayette Catholic (2)       7-3   200 4

5. Wood Memorial                8-3   164 6

6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk          9-6   145 3

7. Arlington             7-2   110 9

8. Clinton Prairie              10-2  100 8

9. Lakewood Park                7-2   90  NR

10. Oregon-Davis                 11-3  69  NR

Others receiving votes: University 45. Shakamak 32. W. Washington 22. S. Newton 18. Washington Twp. 15. Lutheran 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Westville 7. Loogootee 6. Morristown 6. Triton 6.

Clarksville forward Christian Stewart pressures Providence guard Juston Betz. 29 December 2016

Clarksville forward Christian Stewart pressures Providence guard Juston Betz. 29 December 2016

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

