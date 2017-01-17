This week's Indiana AP boys basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. North Central (8) 13-1 280 1
2. New Albany (2) 11-2 256 2
3. Carmel (1) 10-2 211 3
4. Ft. Wayne North (2) 15-1 202 4
5. Logansport 12-1 173 5
6. Warren Central 11-1 156 7
7. Castle (1) 15-2 109 8
8. McCutcheon 11-2 100 6
9. Pike 12-3 88 NR
10. S. Bend Riley (1) 11-0 79 NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 76. Crown Point 24. Homestead 14. Floyd Central 12. Valparaiso 8. Connersville 6. Lawrence North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (13) 12-0 286 1
2. Brownstown (2) 12-0 228 5
3. Griffith 12-1 207 2
4. Ev. Bosse 9-4 200 3
5. Culver Academy 7-1 180 4
6. Twin Lakes 12-1 169 8
7. Park Tudor 10-2 158 7
8. Andrean 9-1 83 NR
9. Brebeuf Jesuit 7-4 81 9
10. Salem 9-1 59 NR
Others receiving votes: Crispus Attucks 51. Tri-West 37. Manual 15. Mishawaka Marian 14. Danville 14. Northwestern 12. Northview 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 12-1 284 1
2. Providence (1) 11-1 258 3
3. Oak Hill (1) 12-2 242 4
4. Broad Ripple (1) 8-2 199 2
5. Northeastern 11-3 181 5
6. Henryville 13-2 152 7
7. Linton-Stockton 11-3 151 6
8. Howe 8-5 64 9
9. Hagerstown 12-2 52 NR
10. Monroe Central 13-1 51 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Knox 46. Covington 21. Westview 20. Southwood 16. Cass 16. Shenandoah 13. Gary Roosevelt 9. Monrovia 7. S. Ripley 6. Scecina 6. Irvington 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tindley (8) 10-4 274 1
2. Tri-County (5) 11-1 266 2
3. Oldenburg 11-1 208 5
4. Lafayette Catholic (2) 7-3 200 4
5. Wood Memorial 8-3 164 6
6. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 9-6 145 3
7. Arlington 7-2 110 9
8. Clinton Prairie 10-2 100 8
9. Lakewood Park 7-2 90 NR
10. Oregon-Davis 11-3 69 NR
Others receiving votes: University 45. Shakamak 32. W. Washington 22. S. Newton 18. Washington Twp. 15. Lutheran 9. Bethesda Christian 8. Westville 7. Loogootee 6. Morristown 6. Triton 6.
