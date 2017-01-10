Menu
Basketball

This week's Indiana AP boys basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

New Albany's Romeo Langford had 32 points with seven rebounds and four assists in the Bulldogs' 67-56 win over Jeffersonville Friday night.

Class 4A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. North Central (13)       10-0  278 1

2. New Albany                   9-2   232 4

3. Carmel                       8-2   181 2

4. Ft. Wayne North              13-1  178 5

5. Logansport                   10-1  150 3

6. McCutcheon                   10-1  147 7

7. Warren Central               9-0   119 NR

8. Castle                       12-2  95  6

9. Homestead                    9-1   84  9

10. Hamilton Southeastern        11-2  71  10

Others receiving votes: S. Bend Riley (1) 57. Lawrence North 25. Michigan City 14. Valparaiso 12. Zionsville 9. Ben Davis 8. Pike 7. Crown Point 7. Floyd Central 6.

Class 3A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (8)                9-0   258 1

2. Griffith (4)                 11-0  212 2

3. Ev. Bosse (1)                8-3   189 3

4. Culver Academy               6-0   181 8

5. Brownstown (1)               10-0  163 7

6. Tri-West                     10-1  152 5

7. Park Tudor            9-2   139 4

8. Twin Lakes                   10-1  116 6

9. Brebeuf Jesuit               7-3   83  9

10. Danville                     9-2   57  10

Others receiving votes: Andrean 52. Crispus Attucks 35. Salem 29. Northview 8. Tipton 6.

Class 2A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (9)               10-1  262 1

2. Broad Ripple (2)      8-1   220 4

3. Providence (1)               10-1  214 5

4. Oak Hill (1)                 10-2  203 3

5. Northeastern                 10-3  140 2

6. Linton-Stockton              9-3   110 6

7. Henryville                   12-2  91  NR

7. Southwood                    7-2   91  9

9. Howe                  8-5   78  7

10. Bowman Academy (1)           7-5   62  NR

Others receiving votes: Scecina 37. Cass 31. Covington 24. Hagerstown 22. Westview 20. Shenandoah 16. Monroe Central 13. Lapel 13. Eastside 12. S. Knox 12. Gary Roosevelt 9.

Class 1A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tindley (5)                  9-4   226 5

2. Tri-County (4)               9-1   211 2

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)      9-4   210 1

4. Lafayette Catholic (4)       6-3   183 7

5. Oldenburg                    10-1  167 9

6. Wood Memorial                7-3   148 4

7. University                   8-4   144 3

8. Clinton Prairie              9-1   109 NR

9. Arlington             7-2   82  8

10. Shakamak                     9-4   71  6

Others receiving votes: Lakewood Park 32. Bethesda Christian 20. Washington Twp. 15. Gary 21st Century 12. S. Newton 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Oregon-Davis 8. W. Washington 7. S. Decatur 6. Borden 6. Loogootee 6.

