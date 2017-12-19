USA Today Sports

Panthers LB Thomas Davis pays for N.C. school's first football state title rings in six decades

When Harding University High in Charlotte captured the North Carolina Class 4A football title it was a breakthrough. The school hadn’t won a state football title in 64 years and badly wanted to celebrate, but the student athletes couldn’t afford the $400 rings traditionally used to commemorate the accomplishment.

Cue Thomas Davis.

As reported by the Charlotte Observer, among other outlets, the Panthers linebacker stepped up Friday and donated $15,000 to cover the remainder of $20,000 tag needed to pay for the rings after $5,000 was raised by a GoFundMe campaign.

Davis’ gesture was just the capper to a remarkable, too-good-to-be-true story of Harding’s season. The Rams won 14 games in 2017. The won just two in 2015.

The 2017 title campaign was the team’s first winning season in a decade. The team practices on a baseball field because it doesn’t have access to a football field on campus, and had it’s uniforms donated before the 2015 season by a church.

All those obstacles just set the backdrop for Harding’s remarkable title, which was captured with a 30-22 victory against Scotland.

Now the entire team will get to remember it with a shiny permanent memento, and they have an NFL linebacker to thank for it

