Thomazin sets Walnut Grove basketball scoring record as a junior

Logan Thomazin needed 18 points to become Walnut Grove’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer.

He poured in 40 points Friday in a win over Fordland and added 22 points against Fair Grove on Saturday night to extend his record.

With 1,777 points, Thomazin passed Tim McPhail’s mark of 1,733 to become the Tigers’ career scoring leader. McPhail had held the Walnut Grove record since 1976.

Thomazin actually felt that he had a slow start in the 89-70 win over Fordland.

“It means a lot. My teammates help me out a lot doing that. I don’t know how many teams would let me shoot that many shots before I started getting hot,” Thomazin said. “I missed probably my first three or four, and they just said, ‘Keep shooting the ball.’”

From the way he talks about his teammates, it’s evident that he’s been listening to coach Darren Meinders.

“Logan is a great player, but what makes Logan be able to be the player he is is the kids that we have around him. If you want to key on Logan, he has other kids that can step up and make shots,” Meinders said.

Thomazin, still just a junior, attained all-state status as a sophomore. Walnut Grove reached the Class 1 state championship game. The Tigers (18-2) are set on returning to the state finals.

“It’s great,” Meinders said. “I love the individual stuff they’re getting, but our focus is where we want to be down the road, and I really like where our team is. I think mentally we’re getting tougher every day.”

Thomazin’s future also includes baseball. He is a two time all-state infielder and an imposing pitcher. Thomazin is undecided on whether he will pursue college basketball or baseball.

“I don’t really care where I go, I’ll find the right school. If my heart says basketball, I’ll pick basketball. If I go to baseball, I’ll go baseball. I might try to do both, you never know,” Thomazin said.