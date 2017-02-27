Three American Heritage (Plantation) players among 12 invitees to The Opening Finals

Twelve players earned invitations to The Opening Finals from Sunday’s regional event in Miami.

The group includes two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, two offensive linemen, a defensive end and three defensive backs.

Three of the players are from American Heritage (Plantation): wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, defensive end Andrew Chatfield and defensive back Tyson Campbell.

The highest rated in terms of players in the state in the Class of 2018 was defensive back Josh Jobe from Columbus (Miami), who is No. 6 in the state according to Top 247 and No. 32 overall.