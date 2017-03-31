Three Ariz. football players charged in hazing case involving 'multiple male juvenile victims'

Three Hamilton High School football players have been charged with serious crimes related to an investigation into hazing of team members, which authorities say took place on school property, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

One of the players is a 17-year-old boy who has been charged as an adult with sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to a county attorney spokeswoman.

In addition, two 16-year-old boys have been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault. They have been charged as juveniles, the spokeswoman said.

Prosecutors are continuing to investigate a charge that Chandler police are seeking against a 15-year-old player believed to be involved.

Details of the offenses remained sparse Thursday, and police said the investigation remains ongoing. The County Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request from The Arizona Republic for charging documents for the 17-year-old as of late Thursday afternoon. He was not identified in the county attorney’s announcement.

Suspects who remain in the Juvenile Court system typically are not identified by authorities.

‘Multiple male juvenile victims’

Chandler police said the investigation of crimes related to the football hazing spanned approximately 17 months and involved “multiple male juvenile victims.” All of the offenses took place on the school campus, located at Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road in Chandler, police said.

Chandler police Detective Seth Tyler said the hazing was limited to members of the football team.

Police and the Chandler Unified School District both have confirmed the investigation began last month, after a complaint came to the district.

Hamilton boasts one of the most successful high-school football programs in Arizona, having won seven state championships since 2003.

Chandler police announced Wednesday that it had arrested six players, ranging in age from 16 to 18 years old, all of them Hamilton High School students and one who also attends the district’s Chief Hill Learning Academy part time.

Two of the original suspects, including an unidentified 18-year-old student, were released by Chandler police on Wednesday night without charges.

Tyler said although charges are not presently being pursued against those two players, there is “always a possibility they could re-enter the case.”

