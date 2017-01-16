Three early Michigan signees who can make an immediate impact

On Jan. 9, Michigan’s 11 early enrollees arrived in Ann Arbor and officially started classes as Wolverines.

Eleven is an important number, as it’s the highest amount of early enrollees the program has ever taken and will likely be the highest number they accept in the foreseeable future.

With the program losing many seniors to graduation and a star such as Jabrill Peppers to the draft, a high number of enrollees in January is a huge benefit to the early development of some players who could play right away.

Enrolling early also gives each player an extra semester to get acclimated to both the campus life and the life of a student-athlete. The former doesn’t get discussed as much as the latter, but time management and getting a feel for the workload that the average student-athlete goes through in a given semester is one of the main pitches the coaching staff uses when discussing the possibility of enrolling in January with a prospect.

Luckily for head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff, multiple members of the eleven-man group could potentially make an immediate impact in the Maize and Blue, with a few standing out in particular:

Cesar Ruiz, center: While Mason Cole is likely to stay in the middle for his senior season, Ruiz is a player who could contend for one of the guard positions in 2017. The staff has a very flexible sophomore in Ben Bredeson, as he could really be placed anywhere along the line to help give them the five best players on the line.

Ruiz is a player who is as safe a bet to be a multi-year starter as there could be coming out of high school. At 6-3, 315 pounds, he’s already a college size, and played at IMG Academy for two seasons, where he got acclimated to a high-level weight program and coaching staff. The Wolverines are replacing three starters on the offensive line in 2017, and Ruiz is the easy choice of their 2017 haul to make an immediate impact.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver: Peoples-Jones and his athletic abilities are well-known to local high school football fans. He is one of the highest ranked prospects to ever come out of the state of Michigan and will get an early opportunity to compete for playing time in 2017.

The team returns little production at wide receiver in 2017 on the outside with the graduation of both Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson, meaning there will be a borderline blank slate between a hodgepodge of first-, second-, third- and fourth-year players. Because he’s such a unique prospect, the chances that Peoples-Jones redshirts are minimal when you consider the extra spring practices he’ll be able to take part in this year. The sky remains the limit.

Ambry Thomas, cornerback: Cornerback, like wide receiver, is another position where Michigan returns little to no production from 2016. It’s also similar to wide receiver in that there is a wealth of elite, but unproven talent at the position ready to take over.

Thomas will be competing against former high school teammate Lavert Hill and players such as David Long, Keith Washington and Brandon Watson to see the field in the fall.

Thomas is reminiscent of Wolverine star Jourdan Lewis in his smooth, but athletic playing style. He’s also someone who could see the field immediately as a special teams returner as well. Michigan believes he could eventually see time in all three facets of the game.

