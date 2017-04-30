Three former ALL-USA football players drafted on Day 3 of NFL Draft

More former American Family Insurance ALL-USA football players heard their names called Saturday in the fourth through seventh round of the NFL Draft. Here are those picks:

FOURTH ROUND

No. 108, Green Bay, Vince Biegel, OLB – Wisconsin – Lincoln (Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.) – ALL-USA First Team, 2011: Biegel is Wisconsin through and through from state player of the year in high school to 40 starts for the Badgers and now the Packers. He finished with 19 1/2 career sacks for Wisconsin.

No. 137, Indianapolis, Zach Banner, OT – USC – Lakes (Lakewood, Wash.) – ALL-USA First Team, 2010 and 2011: The son of Lincoln Kennedy, he follows his father into the NFL and will be served with helping to protect Andrew Luck. At 6-8 and 353, he was among the biggest players in the draft.

SEVENTH ROUND

No. 247, Green Bay, Malachi Dupre, WR – LSU – John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) – ALL-USA First Team, 2013: Dupre decided not to return for his senior season at LSU and then head to sweat it out until the seventh round. He had thought he was worthy of a Day 2 pick based on his 4.46 at LSU’s Pro Day. For his college career, he caught 98 passes for 1,609 yards and 14 touchdowns.