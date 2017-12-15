Three HS playoff games have more expensive tickets than three NFL games this weekend

On Saturday a quartet of Super 25 teams attempt to stamp their final position on the rankings. That includes a huge 8 p.m. PST face off between No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 11 De La Salle for a California State title.

As one might expect, tickets to that game at Sacramento State — as well as the Texas semifinal matchups between No. 3 Allen and Cedar Ridge and No. 13 Katy and Lake Travis — are all being sold at a fairly brisk rate at a cost of $15 (for the California game and Katy-Lake Travis) or $10 (for Allen-Cedar Ridge). While those ticket prices are reasonable, they’re still more pricey than entry level seats to four different NFL games on the secondary market.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer, the tickets for the California bowl game are currently more expensive than seats for these four NFL games on Vivid Seats, an online ticket reseller: Miami at Buffalo ($12), Thursday night’s Denver at Indianapolis ($5), Arizona at Washington ($5), Baltimore at Cleveland ($5).

Naturally, at those price points the relative cost of these games seems to say more about the diminished demand and value of NFL tickets than it does about the high school seats; none of the three high school playoff games have been declared a complete sell out … yet, and all three are in vastly smaller facilities than the NFL counterparts which hosted those cheaper tickets.

Still, the concept of having cheaper entrance to an NFL game than a high school version is pretty revolutionary, and probably disquieting for the NFL executives on Park Avenue.