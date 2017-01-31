Three Lincoln Park Musicians You Need to Know

Lincoln Park is a school full of diverse talent, especially in the world of music. Students across majors have taken to writing, producing, and performing their own original music, as well as paying tribute to some of their personal idols. These three seniors are no exceptions.

Joey Feniello, a senior Media major from North Allegheny, was inspired to make music in middle school after listening to dubstep and electronic artists. In an interview with the SIREN, he chuckles before answering a question regarding his musical inspirations “I remember being in the eighth grade and being like, ‘Man, Skrillex is sick,’” he says, smiling. In addition to what he describes as the “harder stuff,” he and his girlfriend Elia Jablonsky are a synth-pop duo, both of which are genres of music he expresses a great appreciation for.

Playlist Companions: Porter Robinson, CHVRCHΞS

Where to Find Them: Feniello is not currently promoting his music on any social media platforms.

Jazz standards are a personal favorite of Womboe Combo’s Evan McGlennen. “We’ll read those [standards] primarily, and then we try to do our own arrangement or add our own twist to it,” he explains when describing the musical stylings of the group. “Sometimes, it’ll happen on accident, too. We’ll be playing live and somebody will do something different, and we decide that we should keep it.” But old standards aren’t all Womboe Combo are up to. “Our guitarist has been writing some tunes, too,” McGlennen says, “but we haven’t had the chance to try any of that out yet.” He and the other members of Womboe Combo hope to be able to work on new music soon, but for now, they’re happy to pay tribute to classic jazz standards.

Another member of Womboe Combo credits his instructors for his musical style. Bassist Alan Albrecht, a Senior music major from West Allegheny, attributes his style of playing to those who taught him how to play in the first place, as well as what he enjoys listening to. “That’s a wide variety of things,” he says. This contributes to the spirit with which he plays and performs. “I like to go freely and let it all just flow out. Music,” he believes, “to the most passionate, is all about expression. I do it because I enjoy it a lot.”

Playlist Companion: Duke Ellington, Jaco Pastorius (who Albrecht credits as being behind “all of the creative things [he does]”)

Where to Find Them: McGlennen says Womboe Combo are active on Facebook and Instagram and encourages readers to drop by their pages and give the combo a listen.

These artists prove that LPPACS is a place where musicians of all walks of life can find common ground: the passion that they have for creating and doing what they love.