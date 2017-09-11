Three non-student teens shot near Saturday night Dallas high school football game

A Dallas high school football game was the site of a feud that allegedly precipitated a shooting of three non-Dallas ISD students.

According to Dallas CBS affiliates, Lancaster High School and South Oak Cliff High School were playing their scheduled football game at John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas when a series of altercations led to the ejection of a group of fans from the stands.

Those ejected fans then are suspected of being involved in a fight that spilled over to gun violence, with two unnamed 17-year-olds and a third juvenile all shot. It’s believed those are the same three fans who were ejected from the game.

The shots were allegedly fired near a Love’s gas station near Kincaide, and all three victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been revealed about the victims or expected perpetrators.