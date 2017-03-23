Three quality wins keeps The Hill Academy (Ontario) atop Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The USA Today High School Sports Super 25 boys lacrosse ranking sees first shuffling of the year after an interesting week that included a variety of inter-state matchups. But having escaped its annual Mid-Atlantic adventure unscathed, the Hill Academy (Ontario) remains at the top with a 6-0 record and already owning three wins over Super 25 teams.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

One of those wins for the Hill was this week’s thrilling battle with IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) national team, a contest held in Buffalo that saw the Pride come from behind by two goals to edge the Ascenders 11-10. It was the third quality win for the Hill in short time, with wins coming against No. 11 Boys’ Latin (Md.) and No. 13 Loyola Blakefield (Md.) the prior weekend.

While the Super 25 top ten squads remain in tact – for now – there is movement throughout the rest of the rankings.

With a big win over Calvert Hall (Md.), Malvern Prep of the Philadelphia Inter-Ac jumps up from No. 15 to No. 12, while the Cardinals move down to 18. And with a significant West Coast win over a traditional Mid-Atlantic power – St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) taking down previous No. 14 Gonzaga (D.C.) – numerous teams get an early-season bump upward.

Severn School (Md.), previously ranked 25, is one of this week’s biggest movers – sliding up to No. 16 from the No. 25 spot after an impressive 3-0 start.

With a 4-0 start, another widely respected MIAA “A” Conference power enters the fold as St. Paul’s takes the No. 22 slot.

The coming week will tell more about the nation’s best teams. Super 25 matchups on deck include No. 5 Brunswick (Conn.) facing No. 8 Landon on March 24 and No. 6 McDonogh (Md.) facing No. 7 Chaminade (N.Y.) on March 25.