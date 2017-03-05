Three South Florida players earn Under Armour All-America Game invites

Three more invitations for the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game were earned Saturday when the Under Armour All-America Camp Series came to Miami.

Gurvan Hall, from Palm Beach Lakes (Fla.), is a defensive back with 27 reported offers and ranked among the top 20 safeties. He showcased his skills and both safety and cornerback during the camp to earn the invitation.

Robert Hicks, a former Auburn commit from Miami Central, is moving from defensive end to outside linebacker and observers noted that his athleticism was able to make up for his lack of experience.

Elijah Moore, from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), is an efficient receiver who is precise in his route running. Moore also recently was selected to The Opening Finals.

Two players earned invitations to the Future 50 camp: