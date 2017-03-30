Three-sport Arkansas coach Karra Busch lost 110 pounds by running

A three-sport girls athletics coach in Arkansas lost 110 pounds by running, according to her self-reported diary entry in Runner’s World magazine.

Karra Busch is a coach and teacher at Johnson County Westside High in Ozark, Arkansas. She’s a career coach and teacher, but weighed nearly 260 pounds on her 6-foot frame in 2014. She decided to drop some weight to both re-assert her self respect and provide a better example for her student athletes.

Now, three years later, she’s kept off the 110 pounds that she lost in her first nine months of running and has completed a host of 5K and 10K races, as well as a half marathon. She hopes to eventually complete a marathon and is already registered to participate in her first Ragnar Relay — a grueling team-based distance relay — in fall 2017.

There’s little question that Busch’s personal efforts and transformation — after starting as a size 18, she now wears either a size 5 or 6 — serve as additional motivation for her basketball, softball and golf athletes to compete hard and extend themselves as much as they can.

After all, if they don’t, what are they going to tell the coach who has done just that in an epic way to transform her life?