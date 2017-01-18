Three-star recruit Michael Onyemaobi decommits from Cal, shows off fancy signature

Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) three-star football recruit Michael Onyemaobi had committed to play football at California, but the coaching transition from Sonny Dykes to the recently-hired Justin Wilcox left him rethinking the decision.

And with scholarship offers from the likes of Nebraska, Iowa State, UNLV, Washington State, TCU and others coming his way, Onyemaobi decommitted from his home-state Golden Bears on Tuesday.

“First and foremost, I would like to send a special thank you to head coach Justin Wilcox for honoring my scholarship,” the cornerback/wide receiver wrote. “However, as of today I have officially reopened my recruitment and De-Committed from Cal.”

While he may be the two-way athlete may be the No. 53 player in California, according to the 247 Sports Composite, he is No. 1 in the signature game. Whichever school gets him to sign will be witness to one of the prettiest John Hancocks we have seen in the high school ranks.

This fall, while playing in just six games, he caught 18 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns while also recording 18 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

If his play is anywhere near the quality of his autograph, some school will be glad to have him. Could that school be Nebraska, as Onyemaobi was joined this morning in his home by Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley (left) and cornerbacks coach Donte Williams?

We will just have to wait to see where his signature pops up next.