Three state soccer finalists lead prep sports week

VIDEO: Bruce Judson talks state championship win

VIDEO: Cocoa High’s Bruce Judson talks after a 31-17 win in the 4A state championship. Video by Tyler Vazquez. Posted Dec. 8, 2016.

Flashback: 2009 Cocoa-Bolles game was a classic

The two teams that meet Thursday for the 2016 Class 4A state title had an instant classic OT game in 2009.

Watch Astronaut’s Tristan Schultheis 7’2″ high jump

Astronaut’s Tristan Schultheis clears the high jump bar at 7′ 2″ for a new school record. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted March 18, 2016

Video: Viera QB Hayden Kingston on the team’s 1st playoff win

Video: Viera QB Hayden Kingston talks about the team’s 1st playoff win and what comes next. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Nov 14, 2015.

VIDEO: Eau Gallie’s Chase Smith

Commodores senior returned INT for TD in Thursday win over Bayside. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Oct. 4, 2015.

Video: New Scoreboard Installed at Panther Stadium

Palm Bay Magnet and Florida Tech fans will see a brand new scoreboard when they attend their next game at Panther Stadium. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted October 30, 2015.

Melbourne coach Mike Soliven dances the “dab’

Melbourne boys basketball coach Mike Soliven celebrates his team’s victory over Bartow in the regional finals by dancing the dab for his team. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 20, 2016.

Shane Stewart on winning district wrestling

Stewart won at 138 and Palm Bay won team title. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 18, 2016.

Heritage baseball having best season

The Panthers have a goal of a winning season for the first time in Heritage High history. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted March 29, 2016.

VIDEO: Quinn Lowdermilk talks MCC lacrosse to FLORIDA TODAY.

VIDEO: After an 18-3 victory over Holy Trinity, MCC’s Quinn Lowdermilk discusses lacrosse. Video by Tyler Vazquez. Posted on March 11, 2016.

Macoyah Barry of Heritage girls basketball

Barry’s deafness doesnt slow her athletic career. Interpreters help her communicate. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Feb. 1, 2017.

Video: Viera gets district 6-4A girls soccer trophy

Viera defeated Melbourne, 2-1, in double OT on Friday. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted Jan. 15, 2015.

Melbourne basketball coach Mike Soliven talks about earning a final four spot

Melbourne basketball coach Mike Soliven talks about defeating Bartow to earn a spot in the Class 7A finals next week in Lakeland. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Feb. 20, 2016.

Melbourne High’s Jayden Jackson vs. Bayside

Melbourne High’s Jayden Jackson talks about win against Bayside. Video by Carl Kotala, for FLORIDA TODAY Posted Oct. 21, 2016

Merritt Island’s Jimmy Batch on hurdling

Batch is a state-placing hurdler and Merritt Island’s quarterback. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted March 31, 2016.

Melbourne High boys lose to Blanche Ely

Melbourne High basketball team loses in Class 7A semifinals against Blanche Ely. Posted Feb. 26, 2016. Photos by Craig Bailey.

Video: Cocoa head coach John Wilkinson

Cocoa head coach John Wilkinson talks about the youth of his team this season and the progress they’ve made. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Ocr 23, 2015

Melbourne Sr. Greg Durham on his tennis season

Durham talks expectations and his Naval Academy appointment. Video by Brian McCallum. Posted March 24, 2016.

Sights and Sounds: Melbourne High Football

Sights and sounds from football practice at Melbourne High School. Video by Craig Bailey. Posted Aug. 10, 2016.

Brevard County high school soccer is as strong as ever, and the appearance of three teams in the state finals proves it.

Merritt Island’s boys and girls will follow the West Shore boys this week at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand competing for titles.

West Shore will face the team it beat for its 2012 title in Class 2A, Berkeley Prep. The 19-3 Wildcats advanced past Bishop Kenny, 1-0, on Friday for their third consecutive home playoff victory of the postseason.

Brevard teams advance to state soccer finals

Both teams from Merritt Island will have early mornings to start their weekend. The 21-0-1 girls, by virtue of eliminating four-time defending champion Plantation American Heritage, face first-time state finalist Jacksonville Stanton at 10 a.m. Friday. Stanton had never advanced past a regional final before this year, while Merritt Island won Class 4A in 2010.

The boys, who had to do their work on the road after suffering their only loss in the district final, get Seabreeze at the same time on Saturday. Those Mustangs (22-1) won championships in 2009 and ’14.

Both Merritt Island wins came on the road Friday by 2-0 scores.

Meanwhile, basketball teams are making their charges toward state tournaments, which will again be in Lakeland.

Melbourne and Covenant Christian are the only remaining Brevard girls basketball teams, and both play Tuesday night at home. For the Lions, who play in 2A, the game is a regional final. With a win over Winter Park Geneva, Covenant Christian will make its second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Vote for Athlete of the Week

Class 8A Melbourne, hosting Ocala West Port, needs two wins.

With the Bulldogs opening the boys regional playoffs at home on Thursday, Melbourne is the only Brevard school with both basketball teams still playing. Titusville, Melbourne Central Catholic and Florida Prep also have home games in the first round.

Finally, Brevard wrestlers will compete in district tournaments on Thursday at Viera or Saturday at Cocoa, depending on their classification.

Contact McCallum at 321-242-3698 or bmccallum@floridatoday.com. Follow facebook.com/FLtoday.brianmccallum and @Brian_McCallum on Twitter.

This week’s high school sports postseason events

Tuesday

Girls regional basketball

Class 8A: Ocala West Port at Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Class 2A: Winter Park Geneva at Covenant Christian, 7

Thursday

District 13-2A wrestling at Viera

Class 2A boys state soccer final, DeLand

West Shore vs. Berkeley Prep, 4

Boys regional basketball

Class 8A: Clermont East Ridge at Melbourne, 7

Class 6A: Poinciana at Titusville, 7; Rockledge at Leesburg, 7

Class 5A: McKeel at Melbourne CC, 7; Holy Trinity at Mulberry, 7

Class 2A: Merritt Island Christian at Cent. Fla. Christian, 7; Lake Wales Vanguard at Florida Prep, 7

Friday

Class 3A girls state soccer final, DeLand

Stanton vs. Merritt Island, 10 a.m.

Saturday

District 8-1A wrestling at Cocoa

Class 3A boys state soccer final, DeLand

Seabreeze vs. Merritt Island, 10

