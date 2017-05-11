Three Super 25 teams set for GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

Three boys lacrosse teams ranked in the Super 25, including two in the Top 5, are among the eight teams selected for the inaugural GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals, organizers announced Thursday.

The single-elimination tournament will be played from May 28 to 30 at Cardinal Stadium on the campus of Catholic University in Washington, D.C. All seven games will be televised by ESPN networks.

The three ranked teams — No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), No. 4 The Hill Academy (Concord, Ontario) and No. 18 The Woodlands (Texas) — along with St. Sebastian’s (Needhman, Mass.) will face the four unranked teams in the quarterfinals with games at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3. St. Sebastian’s, which has been ranked as high as No. 8, fell from the rankings this week.

The semifinals are May 29 at 7 and 9 p.m. on ESPNU with the title game on May 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

“With the popularity of lacrosse growing nationwide, we are excited to introduce this prestigious post-season event in the tradition of the DICK’S Nationals (basketball) and the GEICO Bowl Series (football),” said Rashid Ghazi, partner at Paragon Marketing Group. “The beauty of this tournament is that it provides players, coaches and fans the opportunity to end their season against top-ranked teams from across the country on a nationally televised stage.”

“The GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals, created by Paragon Marketing Group, gives ESPNU another opportunity to continue showcasing the next generation of athletes and further enhancing our overall commitment to the sport of lacrosse,” said Dan Margulis, senior director of college sports programming for ESPN. “With this event and the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships, fans will get the chance to watch the sport at the high school and college level during Memorial Day weekend.”

Quarterfinals (with seeds; all times Eastern)

No. 1 IMG Academy vs. No. 8 Christ School (Arden, N.C.), 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 4 The Woodlands vs No. 5. Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.), 3 p.m., ESPN3

No. 3 St. Sebastian’s vs. No. 6 St. Anne’s-Belfield (Charlottesville, Va.), 5 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 Hill Academy vs. No. 7 Lawrenceville (N.J.), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Semifinals

Winners of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Winners of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. games, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Final