Three Texas girls basketball games end with wildly lopsided scores

Three girls basketball games ended in blowouts, which is unremarkable on its face. However, the size of the blowout in each was significant.

As documented by the Dallas Morning News, Ranchview (Carrollton), which won 76-7 last week, beat North Hills (Irving) 84-2. Ranchview led 73-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Heritage (Colleyville) took down Carter-Riverside (Fort Worth) 92-9, outscoring the opponent 36-0 in the second half.

Argyle, who won the 4A state championship a season ago, blew out Gainesville 93-4 after leading 49-1 at halftime.

This isn’t an isolated incident, either. Earlier this season in Texas, Duncanville won a game 91-1. A game in Southern California ended 75-9 a week ago.

It’s hard to assign any blame in these instances, as coaches have a lot of trouble keeping the score low.

“We played our regular game for three minutes, and then we put in the subs and sat back in a two-three zone,” Duncanville coach Cathy Self-Morgan said after its blowout. “And we never play that.”