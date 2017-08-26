Three-time Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman runs win streak to 55 games

Three-time Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) turned a three-point lead after three quarters into a 35-23 victory against DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) on Friday in the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff.

The win ran No. 4 Gorman’s streak to 55 consecutive games, the second longest active streak in the nation behind Kimberly (Wis.), which extended its run to 58 games with a win Friday night.

DeMatha entered the game ranked No. 6.

UCLA commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson make his much-anticipated debut at quarterback for the Gaels (1-0). He accounted for five touchdowns – three passing and tow rushing — and threw for 284 yards. Thompson-Robinson has been a part of Gorman’s success in past years but not as quarterback as Ohio State signee Tate Martell was in that role.

Gorman, ranked No. 4 in the Super 25, took a 20-17 lead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter as Thompson-Robinson found Falcon Kaumatule for a 6-yard TD.

Jalen Nailor then showed why he’s known as Speedy as he scored on a 68-yard touchdown recception for a 27-17 edge with 8:15 to go. Then, Jimmy Telles caught a 22 yard TD to push the lead to 35-17 with 4:27 left.

DeMatha would not go away, however, and cut the lead to 35-23 with 1:07 to play as Dominic Lyles reeled in a 7-yard TD pass from Tyler Lenhart.