Three-person officiating crews improve high school hoops

Is three better than two? Well, when it comes to the number of officials for high school basketball games, the answer appears to be yes.

Case in point: Late in the fourth quarter of a recent boys basketball game between McKay High School and McMinnville, a key play illustrated the benefit of utilizing three officials.

With the Royal Scots in possession of the ball near half court and clinging to a precarious lead, McKay coach Dean Sanderson called for a timeout. But did the timeout come before the ball was loose on the other side of the court opposite the team’s benches?

The officials conferred and with the help of Brihtani Lassiter, who was closest to the play, it was determined that McKay had called timeout while in possession of the ball. Had the play occurred last season with two-person officiating crews, there would have been less clarity.

The Oregon School Activities Association has adopted three-person crews this season for Class 6A, 5A and 4A boys and girls basketball games.

“We feel like we can cover the whole court now. There aren’t blind spots,” said Steve Bulen, commissioner of the Salem Basketball Officials Association. “In the past there were really blind spots you just could not see.”

With the fast-paced play adopted by schools like McKay, a three-person crew is even more advantageous.

“When you get that game on your schedule, you know you’re gonna be running,” Lassiter said with a laugh.

LESS GUESSWORK WITH THREE OFFICIALS

Count Lassiter, who is among 158 officials in the SBOA, as an advocate of the new system.

Lassiter favors three-person crews primarily because “we’re able to deliver a better quality product.”

“There’s so much going on in a game, it’s easy to miss things,” said Lassiter, a six-year veteran official in the SBOA, who also works women’s NCAA Division II and III, and NAIA Division I and II college basketball games.

“In the two-person crew I feel like you’re guessing a lot. It doesn’t become evident until you work a three-person and then go back to a two-person. You’re like ‘Oh my goodness.’”

Three-person crews for 6A, 5A and 4A games are paid $54.75 apiece for varsity games this season, which is about $10 per game less than two-person crews. Fees are paid by the schools, and all officials are sanctioned by the OSAA.

While you might expect more fouls to be called with three-person crews, that hasn’t been the case.

“As far as consistency, I think the three-person crew has really helped,” West Salem boys coach Travis Myers said. “I think it’s really important for the safety of the game. It keeps it from getting out of control.”

Even officials at the highest level in the NBA don’t get all the calls right. The game is too fast with frequent judgment calls for officials trying to referee a fast-paced game on a court that is 94-feet long and 50-feet wide.

But players appreciate a consistently-called game.

“Personally I like it because it’s another set of eyes on the floor,” said Tennessee-bound South Salem senior Evina Westbrook, who is rated as the No. 1 high school guard in the country by ESPN.com.

“For us as players it’s good just to have an extra pair of eyes out there to see fouls that may have got called with two (officials), but aren’t really fouls with three.”

Three-person crews has increased the need for more officials. Bulen said that has been a priority in the SBOA even before the change, and he’d like to add more women to a number that remains below 10.

SBOA officials cover a territory east to Mill City/Santiam, west to Nestucca/Tillamook, north to North Marion, and south to Scio. They generally receive their assignments two weeks in advance of games.

A SPECIAL SKILL SET

“It’s not for everybody,” Bulen said. “You’ve gotta have a thick skin. You’ve gotta have good communication skills. All those kind of things, especially when the heat is on.”

And the heat will be on with the playoffs and state tournaments coming up. Coaches will always question calls, and fans offer critiques from the stands.

Lassiter can certainly attest to the thick-skin mindset, but she noted that a sense of humor can be helpful.

“Every once in a while I’ll hear a spectator say something clever and I’ll laugh just because they came up with something original,” Lassiter said. “But you have to find that line to be able to deal with situations that need to be addressed, and also be able to shrug things off.”

Greg Taylor, in his fourth-year with the SBOA, prefers the three-person crew because it provides better vantage points for officials covering certain areas of the court.

“You get some players that sometimes are doing physical things and non-basketball plays that two people wouldn’t see,” Taylor said.

A WORK IN PROGRESS

Perhaps the only drawback for officials in three-person crews is they are making less money, but that can be made up by working more games. For most officials, it’s a way to supplement their incomes.

As with anything new, three-person crews are a work in progress.

“For a while I don’t think they were sure who was to make what call,” said South Salem girls basketball coach Nick McWilliams, who has led the Saxons to back-to-back 6A state championships. “With experience they’re getting the hang of it and doing a lot better job.”

So how do officials know if they’re doing a good job? Bulen has a motto that he embraced during his 36 years of officiating.

“You did a good job if nobody noticed you,” he said.

NOTE: For information on joining the SBOA, visit salembasketballoffiicals.org. Applicants must be at least 18-years old.

ghorowitz@StatesmanJournal.com, 503-399-6726 or Twitter.com/ghorowitz