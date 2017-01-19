Basketball Three-person referee crews added for this basketball season By USA TODAY Sports January 19, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Brihtani Lassiter referees the McNary vs. South Salem girl's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Salem Basketball Officials Association has increased from two referees to three for 4A, 5A and 6A boy's and girl's basketball games this season. Brihtani Lassiter, center, and two other referees prepare to work the McNary vs. South Salem girl's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Salem Basketball Officials Association has increased from two referees to three for 4A, 5A and 6A boy's and girl's basketball games this season. Brihtani Lassiter, left, and two other referees wait during a break in play in the McNary vs. South Salem girl's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Salem Basketball Officials Association has increased from two referees to three for 4A, 5A and 6A boy's and girl's basketball games this season. Brihtani Lassiter referees the McNary vs. South Salem girl's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Salem Basketball Officials Association has increased from two referees to three for 4A, 5A and 6A boy's and girl's basketball games this season. Brihtani Lassiter referees the McNary vs. South Salem girl's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Salem Basketball Officials Association has increased from two referees to three for 4A, 5A and 6A boy's and girl's basketball games this season. Brihtani Lassiter, left, and two other referees wait during a break in play in the McNary vs. South Salem girl's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. The Salem Basketball Officials Association has increased from two referees to three for 4A, 5A and 6A boy's and girl's basketball games this season. basketball, Salem, Basketball, McNary High School (Keizer OR), Salem Academy High School (Salem OR), South Salem High School (Salem OR), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Five high school sports stories to watch in 2017 News Greater Valley Conference basketball race heating up News Natalie Bock key as Sprague rebuilds girls basketball program 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest