Throughout 500 wins, Cascade coach Mark Stevens has touched many lives

TURNER — For Mark Stevens, it’s always been about the journey, not the destination.

The hard work, the sacrifice, the camaraderie.

It has been a long journey for the Cascade girls basketball coach, who joined an exclusive club Tuesday when the Cougars beat Newport, giving Stevens his 500th career victory.

“For me, it means stability and the length that I’ve been able to survive this process,” said Stevens, who is the fifth girls basketball coach in state history to reach 500 wins. “Being able to stay at the same school, being in the same system. It hasn’t gotten old. It’s still fresh. Just the body of work.”

Stevens joins Brad Smith (629 — Oregon City), Gary Lavender (544 — Sheridan, Lake Oswego), Marty Stallard (519 — Myrtle Point) and Dave Wakefield (532 — North Clackamas Christian, Damascus Christian) as the only girls basketball coaches in state history to reach 500 career wins.

“Being a part of the 500th win is definitely a great experience,” Cascade junior Halle Wright said. “Especially with my whole family growing up in the Cascade community. It was pretty cool to be a part of it.”

Stevens is in his 27th season as head coach of the Cougars, who are 12-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the OSAA Class 4A girls basketball rankings.

Stevens took over as coach of the Cascade girls basketball program in 1990, replacing his wife, Ruth.

“We were going to start a family, so she needed to get out,” Stevens said. “I was just ready to put my stamp on something. The timing was right.”

Throughout the years, Stevens has kept a simple philosophy: “This is not for everybody. We appeal to kids that don’t mind working hard and handle a little bit of constructive criticism. Our numbers have never been huge, but generally speaking, we got the right kids out all the time.”

Wright said that Stevens is an intense coach, but also allows his humor to help him relate to the players.

“He’s funny because he has his moments where he’s so intense, and he has that little vein popping out when he gets mad,” Wright said. “But then he has these moments when he’s joking around with you. So it’s always fun to have that coach who can joke around with you, but in certain moments he can be serious when he needs to.”

Travis Newton, who has worked as a Cascade girls basketball assistant since 1995, said Stevens has had a significant influence on his life.

“I wouldn’t be the father I am or the coach I am without him in my life,” Newton said. “He changed things for me that I’ve never really told him before, but he’s made me the father and coach I am today.”

During his career, Stevens has led Cascade to five state championship games, including capturing the 2011 state title.

Tava Lewis, who was a key player on the 2011 championship team, said it was important for the players that year to win a title for Stevens.

“I know that Mark had been in some championship games before and the outcome hadn’t been what they wanted, so we really wanted it for Mark. Obviously, we wanted it for ourselves too, but we really wanted him to have a state championship,” Lewis said. “He makes you want to work hard. He pushes you, and he’s inspiring with all the experience and knowledge he has. Everybody likes him. He’s just a really fun guy to be around. Since I graduated, I’ve visited him a couple times, and he’s been a great mentor and always has good advice.”

Stevens enjoyed the experience of winning the state championship in 2011, but for him, he did not need to win that one game to validate what he’s done at Cascade.

“Obviously, winning a state championship puts something extra on your head, I’m not sure what it is,” Stevens said. “It’s those kinds of things that make people say, ‘oh, you are a good coach because you won that one game.’ Like in football, you have to win the Super Bowl or you’re not that good.”

Stevens said he still loves coaching at Cascade and doesn’t know when he will retire.

“I’m pretty sure teaching-wise I’ll be done next year,” said Stevens, who teaches P.E., weight training and health. “And the basketball thing, I don’t know. I enjoy it. I’ve always told myself I don’t want to be one of those coaches that retires and leaves the program empty. I’m saying this, but whether I do it, I don’t know. I would like to hang in there. I’ll just have to see.

“In retirement, you want to stay busy,” Stevens added. “What do you do in Oregon in the winter? I’ll probably coach something, even if I get out of this. I think I could go help in the junior high. I’ll probably be in a gym somewhere.”

McKay’s pursuit of artificial turf brings community together