Throwback Thursday Video: An unorthodox - yet effective - buzzer beater in Michigan

#30Playsin30Days Day 2: Alpena's Kourtney Jones with the heave at the buzzer FOR THE WIN https://t.co/bLqAWT6nBc @MHSAA pic.twitter.com/QtQmCahMog — NFHS Network (@NFHSNetwork) January 26, 2017

Buzzer beaters never, ever get old. As part of their “30 Plays in 30 Days” package, the NFHS Network recognizes as much. Today, they presented this gem on their Twitter account from a junior varsity game last January between Michigan’s Alpena and Traverse City West.

Watch in the above clip, as Jones (a JV sophomore then and currently a junior on the Alpena varsity) takes the well-arced inbound pass and tries to find space across center-court. After dribbling to her right and with a defender still in her face and the buzzer about to sound, Jones does her best javelin throw.

And the fastball she fires goes right through the net, prompting one of the best calls you will hear of a JV buzzer beater. The shot clinched a 40-37 victory for Alpena in overtime.

Go ahead, watch it again. It never gets old.