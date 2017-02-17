Thursday, Feb. 16 Michigan high school basketball results

Boys basketball

Chestfield Austin Catholic 58, Waterford Christian Academy 18

Alex Radwick led with 16 points and six rebounds to give Chestfied (1-14) their first win in school history. Benji Brown added nine. Daunte Ball put up 12 points in the loss for Waterford (0-6).

Utica Ford 53, L’Anse Creuse North 52

Mario Djeljaj led with 13 points for Ford (11-6) while Donnie Schuster added 11. Alek Ivinovic scored 10 points. Danny Longo put up 16 points in the loss for North (8-8) while Jeremy Scott 133.

New Haven 94, Fraser 41

Eric Williams Jr. had a monster game with 50 points, seven rebounds and eight steals for New Haven (16-1, 10-0 MAC Blue). Ashton Sherel scored 13 points while Romeo Weems scored 12 points and nine rebounds. Matthew Lockhart led with 23 points in the loss for Fraser (6-11).

Sterling Heights 55, Madison Heights 44

Mallot Dushaj led with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Sterling Heights (13-3, 7-3 MAC Silver) in the MAC tournament quarterfinals. Trenell Payne added 16 points. George Allen scored 18 points for Madison Heights (8-8, 6-4 MAC Silver).

Warren Mott 72, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58

Jaalon Brown led with 20 points for Mott (9-7) while Tyler Gillery added 15 in the MAC quarterfinal matchup. Jerry Wilson scored 11 points for Stevenson (7-10).

Gross Pointe Woods University Liggett 51, Allen Park Intercity Baptist 49 OT

Jackson Walkowiak scored 18 points for Liggett (8-9). Anthony George added 12 points while Logan King put up 10. Nathaniel Pardo led with 17 points in the loss for Baptist (4-11).

Macomb Dakota 83, Romeo 55

Chris Magee led with 17 points for Dakota (15-3) while Thomas Kithier added 17 pints and 10 rebounds. Jack Valentine scored 16 points and 14 rebounds. Blake McCray scored 17 points in the loss for Romeo (6-10).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 65, Garden City 38

Alex Ishmial scored 19 points and 13 rebounds for Annapolis (9-7). Larry Rivers scored 10 points and nine steals. Avery Ishmial added nine points and 12 rebounds. Avery Emerson scored nine points in the loss for Garden City (4-12).

St. Claire Shores Lakeshore 78, Warren Fitzgerald 53

Davon Wooder, Cortez Jackson and Jalen Dixon each scored 15 points for Lakeshore (15-2). Carl Pettiway scored 16 points for Fitzgerald in the loss.

Brother Rice 75, Detroit Central 60

James MacKenzi scored 15 points for Rice (4-9). Travion Hill led with 30 points for Central (3-12) while Robert Davis added 17.

Girls basketball

Garden City 53, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 13

Kayley Hewer put up 18 points for Garden City (9-9). Julia Belvins scored five points in the loss for Annapolis (4-14).

North Farmington 58, Clarkston 49

Keyara Crockette had a monster game with 26 points for North Farmington (13-4) while Sam Cherney added 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Kayla Luchenbach scored 23 points in the loss for Clarkston (14-5) while Maddie Beck added 14.

Lake Orion 43, Royal Oak 40

Cameron Coltrin led with 12 points for Lake Orion (7-11). Jessica Adams scored 14 points for Royal Oak (12-6).

Athens 51, Reading 25

Jillayne Wheeler led with 14 points for Athens (12-6). Madison Caldwell scored 18 for Reading (5-13).

Hartland 42, Brighton 25

Whitney Sollom scored 12 points for Hartland (17-1) while Lexi Tobel added 10. Lauren Brown and Dana Schemanski each scored nine for Brighton (12-6).

Plymouth 47, Waterford Mott 46

Shantal LeDoux led with 14 points for Plymouth (8-10) while Alexa Ebeling added 12. Myra Williams scored 21 points in the loss for Mott (10-8).

D-II Women’s basketball

Northwood 66, Wayne State 61

Christina Green led with 13 points for Wayne State (7-19). Jordyn Nurenberg scored 16 points for Northwood (14-10).

D-II Men’s basketball

Wayne State 77, Northwood 68

George Spencer led with 19 points for Wayne State (15-8) while Marcus Moore added 14 points and 13 rebounds Brad Schaub put up 21 points in the loss for Northwood (5-23).

Related:

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Michigan high school basketball results