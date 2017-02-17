Menu
Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 16 Michigan high school basketball results

Prep basketball

Prep basketball

Boys basketball

Chestfield Austin Catholic 58, Waterford Christian Academy 18

Alex Radwick led with 16 points and six rebounds to give Chestfied (1-14) their first win in school history. Benji Brown added nine. Daunte Ball put up 12 points in the loss for Waterford (0-6).

Utica Ford 53, L’Anse Creuse North 52

Mario Djeljaj led with 13 points for Ford (11-6) while Donnie Schuster added 11. Alek Ivinovic scored 10 points. Danny Longo put up 16 points in the loss for North (8-8) while Jeremy Scott 133.

New Haven 94, Fraser 41

Eric Williams Jr. had a monster game with 50 points, seven rebounds and eight steals for New Haven (16-1, 10-0 MAC Blue). Ashton Sherel scored 13 points while Romeo Weems scored 12 points and nine rebounds. Matthew Lockhart led with 23 points in the loss for Fraser (6-11).

Sterling Heights 55, Madison Heights 44

Mallot Dushaj led with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Sterling Heights (13-3, 7-3 MAC Silver) in the MAC tournament quarterfinals. Trenell Payne added 16 points. George Allen scored 18 points for Madison Heights (8-8, 6-4 MAC Silver).

Warren Mott 72, Sterling Heights Stevenson 58

Jaalon Brown led with 20 points for Mott (9-7) while Tyler Gillery added 15 in the MAC quarterfinal matchup. Jerry Wilson scored 11 points for Stevenson (7-10).

Gross Pointe Woods University Liggett 51, Allen Park Intercity Baptist 49 OT

Jackson Walkowiak scored 18 points for Liggett (8-9). Anthony George added 12 points while Logan King put up 10. Nathaniel Pardo led with 17 points in the loss for Baptist (4-11).

Macomb Dakota 83, Romeo 55

Chris Magee led with 17 points for Dakota (15-3) while Thomas Kithier added 17 pints and 10 rebounds. Jack Valentine scored 16 points and 14 rebounds. Blake McCray scored 17 points in the loss for Romeo (6-10).

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 65, Garden City 38

Alex Ishmial scored 19 points and 13 rebounds for Annapolis (9-7). Larry Rivers scored 10 points and nine steals. Avery Ishmial added nine points and 12 rebounds. Avery Emerson scored nine points in the loss for Garden City (4-12).

St. Claire Shores Lakeshore 78, Warren Fitzgerald 53

Davon Wooder, Cortez Jackson and Jalen Dixon each scored 15 points for Lakeshore (15-2). Carl Pettiway scored 16 points for Fitzgerald in the loss.

Brother Rice 75, Detroit Central 60

James MacKenzi scored 15 points for Rice (4-9). Travion Hill led with 30 points for Central (3-12) while Robert Davis added 17.

Girls basketball

Garden City 53, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 13

Kayley Hewer put up 18 points for Garden City (9-9). Julia Belvins scored five points in the loss for Annapolis (4-14).

North Farmington 58, Clarkston 49

Keyara Crockette had a monster game with 26 points for North Farmington (13-4) while Sam Cherney added 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Kayla Luchenbach scored 23 points in the loss for Clarkston (14-5) while Maddie Beck added 14.

Lake Orion 43, Royal Oak 40

Cameron Coltrin led with 12 points for Lake Orion (7-11). Jessica Adams scored 14 points for Royal Oak (12-6).

Athens 51, Reading 25

Jillayne Wheeler led with 14 points for Athens (12-6). Madison Caldwell scored 18 for Reading (5-13).

Hartland 42, Brighton 25

Whitney Sollom scored 12 points for Hartland (17-1) while Lexi Tobel added 10. Lauren Brown and Dana Schemanski each scored nine for Brighton (12-6).

Plymouth 47, Waterford Mott 46

Shantal LeDoux led with 14 points for Plymouth (8-10) while Alexa Ebeling added 12. Myra Williams scored 21 points in the loss for Mott (10-8).

D-II Women’s basketball

Northwood 66, Wayne State 61

Christina Green led with 13 points for Wayne State (7-19). Jordyn Nurenberg scored 16 points for Northwood (14-10).

D-II Men’s basketball

Wayne State 77, Northwood 68

George Spencer led with 19 points for Wayne State (15-8) while Marcus Moore added 14 points and 13 rebounds Brad Schaub put up 21 points in the loss for Northwood (5-23).

 

