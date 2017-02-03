Thursday, Feb. 2 Michigan high school basketball scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roseville 54, Madison Heights Madison 45

Nija Collier scored 16 points and 16 rebounds for Roseville (10-5) while Maddy LaGassa added 14 points. Alexis Peck scored 15 for Madison (6-8) in the loss.

East English Village 55, Henry Ford 38

Cierra Macholmes led with 24 points for Village (11-4). Jayla Smith added 11 points while Charelle Mathis scored 10. Beyonce Campbell scored 12 points for Ford in the loss.

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 51, Clarkston Everest 32

Tiffany Senerius scored 18 points for Lakes (11-3) while Kayla Sanders added 10. Serra Lowney scored 15 points to lead Everest (6-7).

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 65, Jalen Rose Academy 17

Jada Williams had a monster game with 23 points, 10 steals and seven rebounds for Henry Ford (11-4). Destiny Destine Billinger scored 14 points and six steals while Lauren Whitford added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Gross Ile 56, Riverview 35

Madison Swick led with 14 points for Gross Ile (7-6). Sam Dorn scored 14 points for Riverview (4-10) in the loss.

Stoney Creek 46, Rochester Adams 28

Ally Voss and Emily Eckhout each scored 11 points for Stoney Creek (8-8). Morgan Porter added nine. Maggie Rogers led with 12 points in the loss for Adams (3-8).

Quincy 41, Athens 35

Hannah Economou scored 15 points for Quincy (6-8) while Payton Hines added 13. Noelle Fuller put up 14 points and eight rebounds for Athens (9-5) in the loss.

Chippewa Valley 57, Lakeview 56 OT

Zhiyon Mitchell hit a last second hook shot to seal the victory for Chippewa Valley (7-7). Mitchell finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Idy Delazquez scored 16 points. Gina Liss added 10. Lashauna Young scored 18 points for Lakeview (15-1) in the loss while Seanna Saccone scored 11.

Birmingham Groves 63, Berkley 42

Shay Carter led with 24 points for Groves (12-2) while Lauren Palmer added 14. Makayla Denham scored 15 points for Berkley (11-4) in the loss.