Thursday, Feb. 23 high school basketball results

Boys basketball



Harper Woods 86, Clarkston Everest 57: Javon Horton led with 19 points, five assists and six steals for Harper Woods (16-2). A.J. Wilson scored 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Thibodeau scored 24 points in the loss for Everest (9-9).

Detroit Cody 65, Jalen Rose Academy 49: William Palmer led with 15 points for Cody (11-6) while Kyle Jones had 14. Demetrius Ruben scored 11 points for Jalen Rose.

University Prep Science & Math 83, Detroit Universal 36: Michael Bryant led with 26 points and 10 rebounds for Prep. Trevion Barksdale scored 19 points.

Girls basketball



Dearborn Fordson 58, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 49: Rana Elhusseini scored 32 points in the win for Fordson (15-5). Kiki Darwiche added 23 points. Natalie Ortiz led with 16 points for Crestwood.

Detroit King 48, Farmington Hills Mercy 45 (OT): Alicia Norman led with 15 points and eight steals for King (19-1). Del-Janae Williams scored 15 points. Tia Tedford scored 10 points. Jackie Bauer scored 15 points for Mercy.

East English Village 64, Warren Lincoln 34: Jayla Smith had a monster game with 33 points for Village (14-5). C’Erra Macholmes scored 22 points and 10 steals.

Garden City 63, Dearborn Advance Tech 43: Kaylie Hewer led with 13 points for Garden City (10-10). Brittany Radtke added 11 points. Alexxis Jenkins scored 12 points in the loss for Advance Tech (12-7).

Northville 42, Waterford Kettering 36: Jessica Morman led with 12 points for Northville. Ashley Watson scored 10 points for Kettering (15-5) while Marcia Brandy added 10.

Hartland 61, Wayne Memorial 48: Graysen Cockerham score 20 points for Hartland (19-1) while Lexi Toble added 17 to seal the KLAA championship. Cameree Cletg scored 19 points in the loss for Wayne (15-4).

Springport 40, Athens 21: Emmy Dyer scored nine points for Springport (16-3). Noelle Fuller scored nine points and eight rebounds for Athens (13-7) while Mackenzie Paterson scored 11 points.

Macomb Lutheran North 51, St. Clair 37: Ashley Thomas scored 12 points for North (12-7) while Hannah Milligan added eight. Julianna Catalbo scored 12 points for St. Clair (11-8).

Walled Lake Western 38, Plymouth 29: Janara Flowers scored 15 points for Western. Chantal Le’Doux scored 14 points and 12 rebounds for Plymouth (9-11).

Trenton 42, Flat Rock 39: Theresa Hebda scored 12 points for Trenton. Paige Nemeth scored 25 points in the loss for Flat Rock.