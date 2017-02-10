Thursday, Feb. 9 Michigan high school basketball results

Girls Basketball

Detroit Country Day 75, Grosse Pointe South 39: Destiny Pitts had 24 points, and Kaela Webb recorded 15 points for Country Day (15-0). Additionally, Tyler Bennett added 11 points, and Maxine Moore chipped in 10 points for Country Day.

Jonesville 40, Athens 32: Jillayne Wheeler recorded 13 points for Athens (10-6, 6-5 Big 8), while Sam Dunn finished with nine points for Jonesville (13-4, 9-2 Big 8).

Royal Oak Shrine 45, Novi Franklin Road 35: Audrey North had 12 points, and Rebecca Kruliski contributed 10 points for Shrine. Additionally, Reagan Mumford had 12 points and three blocks, while Daria Boboc had 10 points and nine boards for Franklin Road (12-4).

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 55, Detroit Edison 41: Rozhane Wells had 13 points and five steals, while Adrienne Anderson added 11 points and seven boards for Arbor Prep (17-0). Additionally, Mari Petree finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Arbor Prep. In the loss for Edison (15-3), Gabrielle Elliot and Rickea Jackson each finished with 14 points.

Boys Basketball

Farmington 54, Lake Orion 49: Farmington (11-4) was led by Jay Kirby, who finished with 17 points. Additionally, Jordan Graham added 12 points, and Ray Bryant chipped in with 10 points for Farmington.

Oxford 64, Berkley 47: Ray Luvine led Oxford (12-2) with 17 points, while Michael Raisch added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 69, Clinton Township Clintondale 58: Kyle Hensley had 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, while Micah McLain finished with 18 points, six assists and nine rebounds for Parkway Christian (10-2). Also, Luke Stricker chipped in 17 points, three steals and five boards for Parkway Christian.

West Bloomfield 64, Troy 61: Kevin McAdoo scored a game-high 34 points, and Tre Harvey recorded 18 points for West Bloomfield (10-5). Additionally, Troy (10-4, 3-2 OAA White) was led by Jason Dietz, who finished with 27 points. Additionally, Danny Sully added 10 points for Troy.

Men’s College Hoops

Wayne State 68, Michigan Tech 47: Chuck Key and Ronald Booth each had 18 points for Wayne St. (13-8, 10-7 GLIAC), while Kyle Monroe finished with a game-high 25 points for Tech (13-11, 11-6 GLIAC).

Women’s College Hoops

Michigan Tech 79, Wayne State 61: The Huskies (16-6, 12-5 GLIAC) were led by Elizabeth Kelliher, who recorded a game-high 21 points. Additionally, in the loss for Wayne St. (7-17, 4-13 GLIAC), Nastassja Chambers recorded a team-high 15 points.