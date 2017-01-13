Thursday, Jan. 12 Michigan high school basketball results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 45, Gross Isle 42

Courtney Baumann and Avery Treece each scored 12 points for Catholic Central (6-1). Lindsay Miiles put up 12 points for Gross Isle (3-4).

CMA 44, Detroit Westside Academy 24

Vantane Garrett led with 21 points and eight steals for CMA (5-4) while Ishameer Smelly scored nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Groves 44, Royal Oak 24

Drew Sheckel put up 10 points and 10 rebounds for Groves (4-4) while Ellie Tshimbande added seven points.

Harper Woods 63, Mount Clemens 61

Jobon Horton had a monster game with 31 points for Harper Woods (7-1). Kevin Boyd scored 16 points for Mount Clemens (4-2).

Troy 62, North Farmington 48

Leon Ayers led the way with 19 points for Troy (7-1). Jason Dietz added 18 points while Robert Bannis had 10. Amauri Hardy put up a big game with 30 points for North Farmington (3-4) in the loss.

Utica Ford 78, Romeo 73

Donnie Schuster scored 23 points for Utica (4-4). Alek Ivanovic added 18 points while Alex Iafrate scored 13 points. Blake McCrae scored 24 points for Romeo.

Warren Mott 80, Utica 68

Javan Hwier put up 19 poiints for Mott (4-3) while Charles Johnson Jr. added 16 points. Omaure Miller had a huge game with 27 points for Utica (1-6) in the loss.

St. Claire Shores Lakeshore 56, St. Claire 38

Cortez Jackson put up 16 points for Lakeshore (7-2) while Ricky Dixon added 14. Ben Davis scored 16 points for St. Claire (6-1).

New Haven 72, Warren Cousino 35

Romeo Weems went off for 16 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for New Haven (7-1). Eric Williams Jr. scored 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Ashton Sherrell put up 13 points and eight rebounds. Nate Frazier scored 12 points in the loss for Cousino.

Onaway 72, Mancelona 49

Keaton Brewer put up 29 points and 18 rebounds for Onaway (2-4). Trevor Wregglesworth added 20 points and eight dimes.

Be sure to follow Freep Sports on Twitter (@freepsports) and Instagram and like us on on Facebook.