Thursday, Jan. 19 Michigan high school basketball scores

Girls Basketball

CMA 42, Detroit Denby 35

Vantane Garrett put up 18 points for CMA (7-4). Caprice Brown led with 11 points for Denby (8-2).

East English Village 61, Detroit Western 21

C’Erra Macholmes scored 19 points for Village (9-2) while Jayla Smith added 16 points and 10 assist. Aaliyah Adelawana added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 52, Chandler Park 6

Adrian Anderson led with 16 points for Prep (12-0) while Arozhane Wells added 11.

Troy Athens 41, Rochester 39

Maddie Crum put up 15 points and 11 rebounds for Athens (5-6) while Nicole Hughes added 13 points. Genna Norgrove scored 10 points for Rochester (0-9).

Bellville 50, Romulus 26

Victoria Perez led with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assist for Bellville (8-3). Katlyin Sherwood scored 14 points and four assist scored. Raven Gerantham added 13 points.

St. Claire Shores Lakeview 45, Fraser 23

Alicia Bullaro scored 12 points for Lakeview (12-0) while Nicole Austin added 10 points and six assist.

Royal Oak 34, Lake Orion 30

June Donellon put up 14 points for Royal Oak (8-2). Lauren Vanloon scored eight points for Lake Orion (3-7).

Roseville 62, Warren Woods Tower 35

Naija Collier had a huge game with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Roseville (6-5). Shantae Parker scored 16 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Blalock scored 13 points for Tower.

Waterford Lakes 52, Riverview Gabriel Richard 25

Catherine Weddle scored 13 points for Lakes (8-3) while Tiffany Seneriuf added 11 points.

Riverview 69, Monroe Jefferson 46

Sophie Fiema put up 20 points while Casey Colagnac added 15 for Riverview (4-6). Cassidy Masserang scored 11 points for Jefferson (3-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Frankel Jewish Academy 39, Austin Catholic 23

Paul Mitz scored 10 points for Frankel (1-8). Josh Chase scored 10 points for Catholic (0-6).

Harper Woods 74, Universal High 23

Ken Thomas put up 15 points for Harper Woods (8-1) while Sergio Stevens added 13.

Dayton 75, Richmond 59

Charles Cook led with 17 points Dayton (14-4).

Macomb Dakota 67, Sterling Heights Stevenson 36

Jermain Jackson Jr. led with 18 points and four assist for Dakota (8-3). Thomas Kithier added 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Jack Valentine scored 13 points and 11 rebounds. Maverick Gilliard scored 13 points for Stevenson (4-5).

Onaway 65, Johannesburg Lewiston 49

Keaton Brewer put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Onaway (3-4). Dakota Cruse scored 12 points and seven rebounds. Trevor Wigglesworth put up nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.