Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 19 Michigan high school basketball scores

High school basketball

High school basketball

Girls Basketball

CMA 42, Detroit Denby 35

Vantane Garrett put up 18 points for CMA (7-4). Caprice Brown led with 11 points for Denby (8-2).

East English Village 61, Detroit Western 21

C’Erra Macholmes scored 19 points for Village (9-2) while Jayla Smith added 16 points and 10 assist. Aaliyah Adelawana added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 52, Chandler Park 6

Adrian Anderson led with 16 points for Prep (12-0) while Arozhane Wells added 11.

Troy Athens 41, Rochester 39

Maddie Crum put up 15 points and 11 rebounds for Athens (5-6) while Nicole Hughes added 13 points. Genna Norgrove scored 10 points for Rochester (0-9).

Bellville 50, Romulus 26

Victoria Perez led with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assist for Bellville (8-3). Katlyin Sherwood scored 14 points and four assist scored. Raven Gerantham added 13 points.

St. Claire Shores Lakeview 45, Fraser 23

Alicia Bullaro scored 12 points for Lakeview (12-0) while Nicole Austin added 10 points and six assist.

Royal Oak 34, Lake Orion 30

June Donellon put up 14 points for Royal Oak (8-2). Lauren Vanloon scored eight points for Lake Orion (3-7).

Roseville 62, Warren Woods Tower 35

Naija Collier had a huge game with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Roseville (6-5). Shantae Parker scored 16 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Blalock scored 13 points for Tower.

Waterford Lakes 52, Riverview Gabriel Richard 25

Catherine Weddle scored 13 points for Lakes (8-3) while Tiffany Seneriuf added 11 points.

Riverview 69, Monroe Jefferson 46

Sophie Fiema put up 20 points while Casey Colagnac added 15 for Riverview (4-6). Cassidy Masserang scored 11 points for Jefferson (3-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Frankel Jewish Academy 39, Austin Catholic 23

Paul Mitz scored 10 points for Frankel (1-8). Josh Chase scored 10 points for Catholic (0-6).

Harper Woods 74, Universal High 23

Ken Thomas put up 15 points for Harper Woods (8-1) while Sergio Stevens added 13.

Dayton 75, Richmond 59

Charles Cook led with 17 points Dayton (14-4).

Macomb Dakota 67, Sterling Heights Stevenson 36

Jermain Jackson Jr. led with 18 points and four assist for Dakota (8-3). Thomas Kithier added 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Jack Valentine scored 13 points and 11 rebounds. Maverick Gilliard scored 13 points for Stevenson (4-5).

Onaway 65, Johannesburg Lewiston 49

Keaton Brewer put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Onaway (3-4). Dakota Cruse scored 12 points and seven rebounds. Trevor Wigglesworth put up nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Latest News