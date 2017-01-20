Thursday, Jan. 19 Michigan high school basketball scores

Girls Basketball
CMA 42, Detroit Denby 35
Vantane Garrett put up 18 points for CMA (7-4). Caprice Brown led with 11 points for Denby (8-2).
East English Village 61, Detroit Western 21
C’Erra Macholmes scored 19 points for Village (9-2) while Jayla Smith added 16 points and 10 assist. Aaliyah Adelawana added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Ypsilanti Arbor Prep 52, Chandler Park 6
Adrian Anderson led with 16 points for Prep (12-0) while Arozhane Wells added 11.
Troy Athens 41, Rochester 39
Maddie Crum put up 15 points and 11 rebounds for Athens (5-6) while Nicole Hughes added 13 points. Genna Norgrove scored 10 points for Rochester (0-9).
Bellville 50, Romulus 26
Victoria Perez led with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assist for Bellville (8-3). Katlyin Sherwood scored 14 points and four assist scored. Raven Gerantham added 13 points.
St. Claire Shores Lakeview 45, Fraser 23
Alicia Bullaro scored 12 points for Lakeview (12-0) while Nicole Austin added 10 points and six assist.
Royal Oak 34, Lake Orion 30
June Donellon put up 14 points for Royal Oak (8-2). Lauren Vanloon scored eight points for Lake Orion (3-7).
Roseville 62, Warren Woods Tower 35
Naija Collier had a huge game with 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Roseville (6-5). Shantae Parker scored 16 points and seven rebounds. Samantha Blalock scored 13 points for Tower.
Waterford Lakes 52, Riverview Gabriel Richard 25
Catherine Weddle scored 13 points for Lakes (8-3) while Tiffany Seneriuf added 11 points.
Riverview 69, Monroe Jefferson 46
Sophie Fiema put up 20 points while Casey Colagnac added 15 for Riverview (4-6). Cassidy Masserang scored 11 points for Jefferson (3-8).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Frankel Jewish Academy 39, Austin Catholic 23
Paul Mitz scored 10 points for Frankel (1-8). Josh Chase scored 10 points for Catholic (0-6).
Harper Woods 74, Universal High 23
Ken Thomas put up 15 points for Harper Woods (8-1) while Sergio Stevens added 13.
Dayton 75, Richmond 59
Charles Cook led with 17 points Dayton (14-4).
Macomb Dakota 67, Sterling Heights Stevenson 36
Jermain Jackson Jr. led with 18 points and four assist for Dakota (8-3). Thomas Kithier added 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Jack Valentine scored 13 points and 11 rebounds. Maverick Gilliard scored 13 points for Stevenson (4-5).
Onaway 65, Johannesburg Lewiston 49
Keaton Brewer put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Onaway (3-4). Dakota Cruse scored 12 points and seven rebounds. Trevor Wigglesworth put up nine points, eight rebounds and three steals.
