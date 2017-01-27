Thursday, Jan. 26 Michigan high school basketball results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East English Village 65, Osborne 15

Diamond Massey led with 24 points and 12 rebounds for English Village 10-3). Jayla Smith added 20 points and 11 assist while C’Erra McHolmes tallied 18 points and 10 steals.

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Dearborn Divine Child 31

Cloe Godbold put up 10 points for Mercy (11-2). Jenna Schluter scored nine points. Courtney Smithon scored eight points in the loss for Child (5-8).

Concord 42, Athens 41

Grace Clark scored15 points for Concord (6-7). Noeller Fuller scored 16 points, six steals and nine rebounds for Athens (8-4) in the loss.

Gabriel Richard 37, Macomb Lutheran North 24

Christin Cleary scored 11 points for Richard (8-4). Julia Kennedy added 10. Ashley Thomas led with eight for North (7-5).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Birmingham Seaholm 46, Rochester 38

Lamarko Gulledge led with 13 points for Rochester (6-5) in the loss. Graham Girdler scored 11 points for Seaholm (5-5).

Troy 64, Avondale 63

Junior Martone scored 18 points for Avondale (6-4) while DreShaun Allen added 16. Dan Sulley led with 22 points for Troy (8-2) while Isaih Smith added 16 points.

Centerline 72, Clawson 54

Jof Houston scored 19 points for Centerline (8-3). Dominic Stevens scored 12 points for Clawson (2-8). Nate Vester added eight points.

Groves 67, Lake Orion 54

Charles Jones scored 21 points while Marcus Pittman added 16 for Groves (7-4). Jamie Lewis scored 16 points for Lake Orion (3-7).

Harper Woods 82, University High 45

Javon Horton put up 16 points and six assist for Harper Woods (11-1). Josh Miller added 15 points.

Troy Athens 65, Oak Park 61

Taylor McCaskill scored 18 points for Athens (6-5). Clark Joslin added 13 points. Justin Koch scored 13 points as well. Maliq Carr put up 15 points for Oak Park (5-6) while Robert Vanders added 14 points.

Gross Pointe North 69, Romeo 53

Steven Levick had a monster game with 28 points for North (8-4). Dillon Webb added 20 points while Sheldon Cage put 11 points and 10 rebounds. Blake McCrae put up 26 points for Romeo (4-8).

North Farmington 76, Southfield 70

Amauri Hardy put up 35 points for Farmington (4-7). Karl Patrick scored 19 points. Michael Flowers scored 21 points in the loss for Southfield (3-7). Brandon Rucker scored 14 points.

St. Claire Shores Lakeshore 45, Warren Tower 43

Ricky Dixon led with 22 points for Lakeshore (11-2).

Sterling Heights 57, Warren Lincoln 44

Antonio Sinisthtaj led with 21 points for Heights (10-1). Alaa Toma added 13 points while Malot Dushaj scored 11 points. Delvin Hawkins scored 11 Lincoln (6-6).

D-II WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Northwood 60, Wayne State 49 Jordan Nurenberg and Lindsay Orwat each scored 19 points for Northwood (9-8, 6-6 GLIAC). Nastassja Chambers put up 16 points for Wayne State (6-13, 3-9 GLIAC).

D2 MENS BASKETBALL

Wayne State 89, Northwood 66

Chuck Key scored 20 points for Wayne State (10-6, 7-5 GLIAC) while Marcus Moore added 17.