Thursday, Jan. 5 Michigan high school basketball results

Girls basketball

Auburn Hills Avondale 40, Troy Athens 37: Olivia Russell led all scorers with 20 points for Avondale, which improved to 6-1 and 1-0 in the OAA Blue. Additionally, Maddie Crum recorded 12 points and nine rebounds for Athens (2-5, 0-1 OAA Blue).

Belleville 52, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 26: Victoria Perez had eight points plus 10 boards and eight assists, while Arianna Crout had 13 points and four boards for Belleville (6-1, 2-0 WWAC).

Detroit Edison 63, Canton 55: Gabrielle Elliott had 28 points, while Rickea Jackson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Edison (6-0). Also, Erin Holt and Brianna Finn each had 18 points for Canton.

Novi Franklin Road 78, Charyl-Stockwell 25: Danielle Fusco had 22 points and six assists, while Chanelle Lochrie had 16 points and four assists for Franklin Road (6-1, 1-0 MIAC). Additionally, Alexis Butler and Daria Boboc each had 10 points.

Warren Mott 53, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 25: Mariah Taylor had 32 points for Mott (3-4, 1-1 MAC Gold). Additionally, Ellington Poston had seven points in the loss for Lake Shore (1-7, 0-2 MAC Gold).

Boys basketball

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 68, Allen Park 64: Malik Rogers put up 28 points for Crestwood, which improved to 6-1. Also, Donovan Ebo had 18 points in the loss for Allen Park (5-2, 1-1 Downriver).

Peck 36, Kingston 29: Kody LaFleur had 14 points for Peck (4-3), while Grant Koehler had 11 in the loss for Kingston.

Plymouth Salem 75, Redford Thurston 72: Salem (3-4) was led by senior Cameron Grace, who finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

College

Division II Boys

Wayne State 75, Walsh 66: George Spencer finished with 23 points and seven rebounds for Wayne State (9-1, 6-0 GLIAC). Additionally, Walsh dropped to 9-4 and 3-4 in the GLIAC on the heels of a 34-point game from Zac Carter.

Division II Girls

Walsh 81, Wayne State 72: India Hawkins had 19 points for Wayne State (5-8, 2-4 GLIAC), while Brittni Clopton finished with 17 points for Walsh (8-6, 7-3 GLIAC).